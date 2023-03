The property is home to former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva and Putin’s children.

A Russian opposition website banned by the Kremlin, The Proekt inquiry news portal images The residence of Alina Kabaeva, Olympic champion of rhythmic gymnastics and wife of Putin, was reported.

The estate is located about four hundred kilometers from Moscow and the palace is filled with gold and other luxury items. Construction of Kabajeva’s residence began in 2020 and was completed in 2021. It is about 13,000 square meters and built entirely of wood, modeled after a Russian dacha. Alexei Navalny’s team had previously shown the building, but no one had seen it from the inside.











About 800 meters from the “Golden Palace” is a 1200 square meter wooden church. Adjacent to it is the yacht harbor and the 28-hectare classical palace park.