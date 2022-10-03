Ravens’ gamble backfires as the Bills win the final | NFL

Tyler Bass kicked a field goal from 21 yards in the final game of the game, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point delay to defeat the team. Baltimore Ravens 20-23 on Sunday.

With a tie at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens (2-2) were second in the one-mile Buffalo streak. Two consecutive rounds failed to make it to the finish zone, Baltimore decided to go fourth out of the two.

Lamar Jackson had to scramble for a bit, then threw a pass into the end zone intercepted by Jordan Boyer to touch down with 4:09 remaining – a disastrous result for the Ravens as it meant the Bills (3-1) weren’t pinned as deeply as if they were following an incomplete.

From there, Allen quietly led Buffalo into the field goal range, capping his team’s comeback from a 20-3 delay late in the second quarter. This was the second game in a row that Baltimore lost a major lead. Miami recovered from a fourth-quarter drop of 21 points to beat the Ravens 42-38 two weeks ago.

Allen threw for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Jackson passed for 144 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The All-Stars game didn’t actually live up to its potential on a rainy day near the Chesapeake Bay. Jackson and Allen did their usual damage to their legs but were largely limited to the short completion.

New England Patriots 24-27 Green Bay Packers (OT)

Aaron Rodgers bounced off a horrific start and helped the Green Bay Packers spoil an unexpected Billy Zapp character. NFL He debuted with the New England Patriots.

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the second half and led an additional drive that led to Mason Crosby’s 31-yard field goal with the time out, lifting the Packers to a 27-24 victory on Sunday.

The thrilling finish came after Rodgers advanced 4 of 11 for 44 yards for an 11.2 pass rating in a first-half performance that included New England’s Jack Jones hitting a 40-yard interception, lifting the Patriots to a 10-7 lead at the end of the first half.

Zabby, who was selected in the fourth round in 2022 by Western Kentucky, played most of the game after leaving Brian Hoyer with a head injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars 21-29 Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score, and the Eagles spoiled former coach Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia with a 29-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sanders led the Eagles’ attack (4-0), which rushed for 210 yards against one of the strongest defenses in the league. Trevor Lawrence threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns to Jamal Agnew. Lawrence was eliminated from his position in the final round of the match that decided the Eagles’ victory. It was one of four holdings the quarterback lost in his sophomore year.

Arizona Cardinals 26-16 Carolina Panthers

Killer Murray threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns, one added a lunge and the Arizona Cardinals overcame another lackluster first half to defeat the Carolina Panthers.

The Cardinals’ defense frustrated Baker Mayfield, leading to three turns in the 2018 No. 1 overall pick – which led to boos from the home crowd in the fourth quarter. Mayfield fought again for the Panthers (1-3).

Seattle Seahawks 48-45 Detroit Lions

Gino Smith twice threw a touchdown and ran for a score in the first inning, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions.

The Seahawks (2-2) were stopped out for third late in the third quarter, but the Ford Field playing clock was not set properly. Seattle took advantage of a second chance and a disorganized Detroit defense on Rashad Penny’s 36-yard touchdown third and 16, opening a 38-23 lead.

TJ Hockenson had eight receptions and hit his career highs with 179 receiving yards and two touchdowns, the second of which helped the Lions (1-3) pull out in three with 5:26 remaining. Smith picked Detroit on the next track, which ended with Penny plummeting 41 yards in third and fifth. Penny finished 151 yards out on 17 buggies. Jared Goff’s fourth pass went to Justin Jackson before 1:06 from the left, cutting the difference to three again. Hopes for the Lions’ comeback ended when Seattle reclaimed the fore kick and turned Penny into third and fifth on their territory.

Denver Broncos 23-32 Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, Amick Robertson returned for 68 yards and the Las Vegas Raiders won their first game of the season.

After opening their first season under head coach Josh McDaniels with a three-game losing streak by one score, the Raiders (1-3) were able to do enough on the ground with their biggest rushing game in six years and in defense to fend off Russell Wilson and the players. Broncos (2-2).

Los Angeles Chargers 34-24 Houston TX

Justin Herbert threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, and Austin Eckler scored three times as the Los Angeles Chargers made a big early lead and held up to beat the Houston Texans.

Houston scored 17 consecutive points to get three points before eight minutes left. The Charger (2-2) then collected 12 games, 84 yards, headed by Ekeler’s 14-yard receiver, to put the game away and slip in two games.

Washington leaders 10-25 Dallas Cowboys

Cooper Rush won again by filling in for Dak Prescott, throwing a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup on his 2022 debut when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington captains. Rush also got a TD toss to CeeDee Lamb as he improved to 4-0.

Tennessee Titans 24-17 Indianapolis Colts

Derek Henry rushed for a season high of 114 yards and one touchdown and the Tennessee defense held out late on Sunday to preserve the Titans’ victory.

Tennessee (2-2) has won a franchise record four times in a row and improved to 11-2 against the AFC rival since 2020. Indy (1-2-1) has had one win in its past six games and has exploded three times late . The scoring chances that could have cut the deficit to less than seven.

Chicago Bears 12-20 New York Giants

Daniel Jones ran two touchdowns before injuring an ankle, and Saquon Barkley raced for 146 yards and rushed into the brutal attack at times after both injured New York quarterbacks led the Giants to a 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Jones scored for 21 and eight yards, New York rushed for 262 yards, and Graham Gano scored field goals from 44 and 43 yards as the Giants improved to 3-1 under rookie coach Brian Dabol. It’s their best start since 2011, when they won the Super Bowl.

Jones and Tyrod Taylor were injured back up for about 10 minutes in the second half. Jones (8 of 13 for 71 yards and 68 yards fast) injured his ankle when he was sacked by Jaquan Brisker late in the third quarter. Taylor went to concussion protocol after shoving down for the first time with 8:35 to go.

Jones finished the series in which Gano ended with 44 yards to lead 17-12 and Barkley ran the surprise direct attack that finished Gano with his 43rd yard with 5:34 to go. Jones was on the field and lined up as a recipient in those plays and took shots at some of the series’ final deliveries.

New York Jets 24-20 Pittsburgh Steelers

Bryce Hall ran for two yards with 16 seconds remaining, and Zach Wilson and the New York Jets spoiled Kenny Pickett’s Pittsburgh debut by rallying them to a 24-20 win over the Steelers.

The Jets won (2-2) in Pittsburgh for only the second time in franchise history after Wilson – who was his first appearance of the season – drove them down the field late after a second interception by Pickett returned the ball to New York with 3:42 to go.

Wilson captured the Jets 65 yards in 10 plays, and the last two games come as Hall is working his way across the goal line. The play was initially judged to be a falter, but was overturned upon review.

Cleveland Browns 20-23 Atlanta Falcons

De Alford intercepted Jacobi Brissett’s pass with less than a minute left and the Atlanta Falcons held out for the Cleveland Browns.

The Falcons (2-2) spoiled the return of Cleveland to Georgia Nick Chap, who ran for 118 yards and touched down with his high school team watching.

Yonghui Koo’s field goal from 45 yards, his third in the game, with 2:28 minutes remaining gave the Falcons the lead. Brown (2-2) crossed the 50th but in the 3rd, 3rd and 23rd, Alford picked up Brissett’s pass assigned to David Bell.