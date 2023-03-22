Rapper Rick Ross thanks neighbors for helping bring his wandering buffaloes back

(CNN) Rick Ross thanked his neighbors for helping him bring his buffaloes back after they moved out on his property in Fayetteville, Georgia.

The buffaloes were first seen roaming around Fayette County on March 13. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed that the buffaloes belonged to Ross and were safely returned to his property.

The rapper uses social media to document life on his farm, dubbed “Land of Promise,” where he raises horses, cows, and buffaloes. if it is Posted many Instagram stories On his verified account for addressing the hairy situation.

“I always come back for stray animals,” he said on Sunday’s Instagram story. “Always make sure you put a collar on your animals, and I don’t have a collar because you know it’s mine.”

He continued, “When you see my buffalo, give him a carrot, give him an apple.” “They are so kind, so peaceful. Thank you all for watching, thank you all for making sure all of my animals get back to the Promised Land.”

“All my neighbors are in Fayetteville, you guys are the best,” added the Hustlin’ rapper.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office urged residents to “exercise caution” if they encounter buffalo. “Although they are mostly docile, they are unpredictable and may become aggressive,” they wrote.

On Tuesday, Ross posted additional videos to his Instagram story of himself feeding carrots and apples to his horses and buffaloes.

“It’s beautiful here in the Promised Land,” he said, referring to himself as “Rodeo Rick.” He explained that he had purchased a sprawling property that spans over 280 acres and an additional 89 acres nearby.

“So my buffaloes really wanted to see the other side,” he continued. “It’s like some little prankster, my little brothers, you gotta break away sometimes and see the other side.”

Ross’s animal photos seem to show the American bison, which is commonly called buffalo but is a distinct species. Bison are the largest land animals in North America. According to the Smithsonian National Zoo. Male bison can reach 6.5 feet tall at the hump and weigh up to 2,400 pounds, the zoo says.