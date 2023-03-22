March 22, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Rapper Rick Ross thanks neighbors for helping bring his wandering buffaloes back

Muhammad 15 mins ago 2 min read

(CNN) Rick Ross thanked his neighbors for helping him bring his buffaloes back after they moved out on his property in Fayetteville, Georgia.

The buffaloes were first seen roaming around Fayette County on March 13. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed that the buffaloes belonged to Ross and were safely returned to his property.

The rapper uses social media to document life on his farm, dubbed “Land of Promise,” where he raises horses, cows, and buffaloes. if it is Posted many Instagram stories On his verified account for addressing the hairy situation.

“I always come back for stray animals,” he said on Sunday’s Instagram story. “Always make sure you put a collar on your animals, and I don’t have a collar because you know it’s mine.”

He continued, “When you see my buffalo, give him a carrot, give him an apple.” “They are so kind, so peaceful. Thank you all for watching, thank you all for making sure all of my animals get back to the Promised Land.”

“All my neighbors are in Fayetteville, you guys are the best,” added the Hustlin’ rapper.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office urged residents to “exercise caution” if they encounter buffalo. “Although they are mostly docile, they are unpredictable and may become aggressive,” they wrote.

On Tuesday, Ross posted additional videos to his Instagram story of himself feeding carrots and apples to his horses and buffaloes.

“It’s beautiful here in the Promised Land,” he said, referring to himself as “Rodeo Rick.” He explained that he had purchased a sprawling property that spans over 280 acres and an additional 89 acres nearby.

See also  See Zoe Kravitz's revealing dress from the Batman premiere

“So my buffaloes really wanted to see the other side,” he continued. “It’s like some little prankster, my little brothers, you gotta break away sometimes and see the other side.”

Ross’s animal photos seem to show the American bison, which is commonly called buffalo but is a distinct species. Bison are the largest land animals in North America. According to the Smithsonian National Zoo. Male bison can reach 6.5 feet tall at the hump and weigh up to 2,400 pounds, the zoo says.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Gwyneth Paltrow Experience Firsthand: Ski Crash Video Disappeared, the Star May Testify Today

8 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

WGA will allow artificial intelligence in screenwriting – Miscellaneous

16 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Skating accident victim Gwyneth Paltrow told her daughter “I’m famous” after the accident

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

4 min read

Index – Economy – Silicon Valley of the Middle East: Israel

7 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

First Republic shares fell sharply as Yellen said the Treasury Department would not insure all deposits

9 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Rapper Rick Ross thanks neighbors for helping bring his wandering buffaloes back

15 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

A “hole” in the sun could make the aurora borealis stronger on March 24

21 mins ago Izer