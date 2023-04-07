Rapper Coolio died of a fentanyl overdose, manager says

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Grammy Award-winning rapper Coolio died of a fentanyl overdose, his manager said Thursday, six months after the musician was found dead at a friend’s Los Angeles home at the age of 59.

Born in Artis Leon Ivey Jr. Coolio is best known for his 1995 single “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the album of the same name.

That song, a massive hit featured in the movie “Dangerous Minds,” won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance the following year.

Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, said the rapper’s family on Thursday notified the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office that the singer died of a fentanyl overdose.

[1/2] Singer Coolio performs for a panel discussion about his new Oxygen Network reality series “Colio Rules” at NBC Universal’s Summer 2008 press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. July 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Bruiser/File Photo

The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Posey said that the rapper’s children plan to honor their father in future documentaries and film projects.

Born in Pennsylvania in 1963, Coolio began performing as part of the West Coast hip-hop scene after moving to Compton, California.

He released his debut album, “It Takes a Thief,” in 1994, and scored a Top Ten hit with its hit single, “Lakeside.”

(Reporting by Lisa Richwin) Editing by Sandra Mahler

