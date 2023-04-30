Rangers put Jacob deGrom on Elle with sore elbow

Rangers general manager Chris Young announced Saturday that the Rangers have placed player Jacob DeGrom on the 15-day list for injured right elbow.
During Friday’s 5-2 win over the Yankees at Globe Life Field, DeGrom was knocked out in the fourth inning due to what the club announced was right forearm tightness. He had an MRI the next day, which showed a sore elbow.
Young said ahead of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Neo. York.
“Again, it’s a simple sore elbow, and there’s definitely no need to push it. He came in today and he felt fine, which is positive, but given how important he is to us and our season, we’re going to play this very carefully and see how he responds over the next several days of treatment.” And after seven Within 10 days, we’ll have a good idea of the next steps.”
DeGrume was dealing the Yankees with three perfect runs before hitting his own rush in the fourth. His final streak of the evening was an 89-mile-per-hour slider, which Willie Calhoun drove to left on New York’s first batter of the game. It was DeGrom’s slowest slider of the night.
DeGrum threw 28 pitches (20 for strikes) in the first three innings against New York. In the fourth, he threw 22 pitches (12 strikeouts) while giving up one walk and one strikeout before striking out. His second-to-last ride was the four-point slowest of the night at 96.6 mph.
DeGrom left his start on April 17 against the Royals due to a sore right wrist, but returned in his next scheduled outing against the A’s on April 23. Related, but he does not deny that overcompensation for an irritated wrist could have caused elbow irritation.
“He’s very smart about this,” Young said. “He makes us aware of how he feels. He’s been amazing with his routine and his diligence in the training room and in the weight room and just in communicating with our staff, which is great. He wants to be there like everyone else. He was so disappointed last night to walk out of the game.” , but he felt he shouldn’t have come forward and potentially make something worse than it is. I think today’s information confirmed that he made the right decision.”
The Ace also entered his first spring training as a member of the Rangers with left side tightness which limited him for the first few weeks of camp.
The Rangers were aware of DeGrom’s injury history before signing him to a five-year, $185 million deal in December. The right fielder, a two-time National League Cy Young Award winner and four-time All-Star with the Mets, hasn’t made more than 15 starts in a season since 2019.
In 2020, DeGrom missed time with minor back and arm issues, and right elbow inflammation sidelined him for the entirety of the second half of the ’21 season. A strain reaction in his right shoulder sidelined him in ’22.
But it was a risk Rangers were willing to take, because when he introduced deGrom, he was brilliant. In 30 1/3 innings pitched this season, he’s had a 2.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts. Texas is undefeated in its six starts.
“When he’s healthy, we want him to play, and that’s really true for everyone,” Young said. But we don’t want to endanger or harm anyone. We need all of these guys to stay healthy, whether it’s Jacob or any of the bowlers here. So we will treat the symptoms. We’ll get as much information as possible, be aggressive in our treatments and hopefully get him back in there when his body says he’s ready.”
Reliever Dane Dunning is expected to replace DeGrom in the rotation for the time being. The right-hander has been one of the Texans’ best bullpens this season, posting a 1.77 ERA in 20 1/3 innings as the Rangers’ long reliever. He started 29 games with a 4.46 ERA in 2022.
“He’s a very strong player in the American League, and he’s got off to a great start,” Young said. “He did a great job, and we’re lucky he’s able to slip through moments like this.”
