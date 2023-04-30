Rangers put Jacob deGrom on Elle with sore elbow

“He’s very smart about this,” Young said. “He makes us aware of how he feels. He’s been amazing with his routine and his diligence in the training room and in the weight room and just in communicating with our staff, which is great. He wants to be there like everyone else. He was so disappointed last night to walk out of the game.” , but he felt he shouldn’t have come forward and potentially make something worse than it is. I think today’s information confirmed that he made the right decision.”