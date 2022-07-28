New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed terms with the future kabu kaku to extend the contract for two years.
Kakko, 21, played in 43 games for the Blueshirts in 2021-22, scoring seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points and a plus-nine rating. Additionally, Kakko scored five points (2G-3A) in 19 playoffs.
The Turku Finnish native has skated in 157 NHL games, all for New York, as he amassed 26 goals and 32 assists for 58 points. Kakko’s 58 points tied for fourth-all-time among Rangers who were 20 or younger as of January 31 that season.
In 2020-21, Kakko scored 17 points (9G-8A) and a plus-three rating in 48 games with Rangers. Tied for sixth place among NHL players aged 20 or younger in goals. In the junior season (2019-20), the striker scored 6-3, 205-pound 23 points (10G-13A) in 66 games. He scored eight goals and 19 points when he was 18 years old. The 19 points were the most for an 18-year-old in Rangers history and the eight goals tied for the most by an 18-year-old in franchise history (a tie with Mane Malhotra).
Kakko was originally selected by the Blueshirts in the first round, and second overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft entry.
