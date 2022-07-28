New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed terms with the future kabu kaku to extend the contract for two years.

Kakko, 21, played in 43 games for the Blueshirts in 2021-22, scoring seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points and a plus-nine rating. Additionally, Kakko scored five points (2G-3A) in 19 playoffs.

The Turku Finnish native has skated in 157 NHL games, all for New York, as he amassed 26 goals and 32 assists for 58 points. Kakko’s 58 points tied for fourth-all-time among Rangers who were 20 or younger as of January 31 that season.