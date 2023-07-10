Random: Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Devs are “too occupied” to play Elden Ring

But Fujibayashi continues, “Even if we had time to play games, we wouldn’t reuse ideas from them.” In general, the team comes up with concepts and ideas and builds on them from there. Plus, the Elden Ring and Tears of the Kingdom’s Development most likely had quite a bit of overlap, so unless Nintendo and FromSoft are exchanging notes, we’re pretty sure that’s just a coincidence.

Aonuma chimed in after being asked if “Zelda is made more bubblegum,” with the producer acknowledging similarities any two games share:

Onoma: Of course there are situations where you make something similar to an existing game, but I would never try to put other people’s ideas into my game. I’m very proud of that. I am always looking for original ideas.

One specific moment that Aonuma refers to in the interview is when he shows former Nintendo president Satoru Iwata a link between the worlds and their “3D system when you jump, making it look as if the link is coming at you”, Iwata being surprised at what was possible.

It’s not surprising to hear that creativity and originality are at the heart of Nintendo’s development, especially with Zelda. Many game developers have been marveling at the mechanics of Tears of the Kingdom, particularly Recall and Ultrahand, and how many possibilities there are with those two commands alone.

[source rtlnieuws.nl, via nintendoeverything.com]