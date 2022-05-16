Random: Stop Calling Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl A ‘Smash-Killer’, Lead Artist Pleads

when Nickelodeon All Star Brawl It launched on the Switch in October 2021, and comparisons to a particular Nintendo platform fighter were natural and inevitable. Heck, we spent Our review It tries – and admittedly fails – to avoid the obvious resemblance to Super Smash Bros.. Indeed, when a game emerges that brings characters from several franchises together to fight in a platform-based arena and push opponents out of bounds, it almost begs for certain comparisons. After all, Super Smash Bros. essentially spawned this subgenre.

One developer doesn’t seem happy with a particular comparison, and we can understand why. From the start, both ardent fans and critics were arrogant about their exaggeration, in short Twitter themeAll-Star Brawl character designer and programmer Thaddeus Crews said he’d rather not use the term “Smash-killer” anymore, saying the comparison has a track record of stirring up conflict.

Some videos/comments/etc make a “Smash killer” shot again I really do better for you I would really, really like any other joke or punching bag or anything that doesn’t have that kind of track record of inciting conflict as a result of this brand Thaddeus kits (Repiteo) May 15 2022

In a separate post, Thaddeus quotes YouTube’s IntroSpective, who stated that all-Star Brawl-oriented jokes on his channel would end after the creators contacted. Thaddeus explained that the interaction between the two was not hostile:

Some of the responses to this are interesting, because they recognize the hostility as there was nothing from IntroSpecktive nor me I don’t want to go to any platform with the intent of head-butting, and it is unfortunate that many take this route as a default option. https://t.co/VmiUb1Tp6J Thaddeus kits (Repiteo) May 16 2022

We have to say, we got it. We watched the video in question and along the way IntroSpective Comparison Apparently not meant to be taken seriously, he’s clearly meant for a bit of a Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Nickelodeon is a very solid piece of work but it’s much smaller in size than the giant Nintendo in terms of developer resources. For developers working so hard to bring such a game to life, we understand why constant comparisons—fun or otherwise—might prove a problem.

What do you think of Thaddeus’ comments on Twitter? Do you agree with his statement, or do you think any comparison between their IP address is relevant? Let us know in the comments below.