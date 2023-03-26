Random: Smash Bros. is unlikely to happen. Melee HD, according to former Nintendo employees

There have been a lot of requests over the years for Nintendo to revive the GameCube hit Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Melee, but according to former Nintendo employees Kit & Krysta, that likely won’t happen. in A recent episode of their podcast, the pair answered a question asking about the possibility of Smash Bros. Ultimate. Melee in HD – totally rule out the idea of ​​that.

Krysta is confident that “it’s never 100% ever going to happen,” with Kit repeating this – explaining how Melee was Nintendo’s “Mother 3-level game,” where if mentioned, “You [would] Kind of tense.” Apparently, visualizing the ruckus “within Nintendo” and having to deal with it was considered a “nightmare.”

Krista: “There are so many negative things from Nintendo’s perspective about Melee that it’s like…now she has ‘black market simulation’ about her and all this other stuff Nintendo doesn’t like…”

Kit added how the Melee community likely wouldn’t respond well to the changes if a new release was given the green light:

several: “I think one of the reasons this game wasn’t done is how annoying the community is about it. If I changed even one small detail about this game, it would be like, ‘Oh, this game isn’t workable.'” “

Krista: “There’s no way you can satisfy the enthusiasm of this community and I think Nintendo knows that very well.”

The pair seemed to think a game like this would only cause Nintendo “more headaches” and mentioned how Nintendo’s best approach was to “sweep it under the rug” — where “you don’t talk about Melee,” you let the community do its own thing, and you “move on.” ahead”.

What are your thoughts on the Smash Melee revival? Would you like to see the feisty GameCube come back in some way or take shape one day? Tell us in the comments!