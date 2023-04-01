April 1, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Random: Sega is celebrating April Fool’s Day with the killing of Sonic The Hedgehog

Ayhan 1 hour ago 1 min read

It looks like Sega really is open to anything when it comes to Sonic – with the company’s announcement today Kill Sonic the Hedgehog. Although it may be a funny joke, it is actually a real game too.

This new Sonic game is described as a point-and-click adventure visual novel that takes place on Amy’s birthday, as she hosts a murder mystery party for all her friends aboard the Mirage Express. Sonic becomes the victim of the game and from there it’s up to you to get to the bottom of things.

Is this really an innocent game or is something more dangerous afoot? Join the colorful cast of the Sonic the Hedgehog series on an exciting new adventure!

Players will be required to interrogate some of their favorite Sonic characters as they find out what happened to the blue camouflage. You’ll even play as a new character starting her first day on the job. This story is supported by completely hand-drawn scenes and characters. Although not available on console hardware, it can be downloaded for free via Steam on PC.

Can you believe this is a real game? Leave your thoughts below.

