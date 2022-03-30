March 30, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Random: Requests for Zelda ports increase after BOTW switch 2 delays

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
Photo: Nintendo

Yesterday, it was so difficult for Switch owners that Nintendo announced a delay The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. On a more positive note, it does at least give Nintendo more time to make this highly anticipated release even better.

The only problem we have right now is that the Switch could be without Zelda for 2022. So what can Nintendo do about it? As usual, social media is ringing, and there are calls for the company to act Wind Wicker And the Twilight Princess to the hybrid platform.

As you may remember, there was a rumor on the tours early last year that Nintendo would port both Wind Wicker And the Twilight Princess to switch. And the After yesterday’s news2022 will now be a great opportunity to do just that.

What do you think though? Should Nintendo fill the Zelda gap in 2022 with the Wind Waker and Twilight Princess? Tell us below.

