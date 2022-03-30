Random: Requests for Zelda ports increase after BOTW switch 2 delays

Yesterday, it was so difficult for Switch owners that Nintendo announced a delay The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. On a more positive note, it does at least give Nintendo more time to make this highly anticipated release even better.

The only problem we have right now is that the Switch could be without Zelda for 2022. So what can Nintendo do about it? As usual, social media is ringing, and there are calls for the company to act Wind Wicker And the Twilight Princess to the hybrid platform.

Is it also possible to port The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess HD in the meantime, right?– Jack Stanley (Spideyroxas) March 29, 2022

Not surprising but glad the BotW team is taking the time it needs! Hey, Nintendo, if you still want a Zelda game release this year, now is the time to bring the Wind Waker to the Switch… https://t.co/BkNfWKdACn – Jonathan Dornbush (@jmdornbush) March 29, 2022

I’m ready to wait. Plus there’s more room for Wind Waker and Twilight Princess when switching *wake-push tip* https://t.co/XsQM9HhxjU– Derek Bitner (@Bitnerd_) March 29, 2022

I sneak out of a Nintendo prison cell to see if the Wind Waker port is ready for the Switch now. pic.twitter.com/JgD8JJfQrL– Mike Menotti (Tolkoto) March 29, 2022

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2’s postponement to Spring 2023 means one thing. Wind Waker and Twilight Princess are likely to come to the Nintendo Switch this year. pic.twitter.com/oomIB0HOyr– Hyrulesky (Hyrulesky) March 29, 2022

Nintendo searches warehouse for Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD pic.twitter.com/qGC0kR4TxO– Daniel Vukovic (@VOOK64) March 29, 2022

Hey, now that there’s no new Zelda game scheduled for this year, that means the potential for Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD Switch ports is higher for this year! pic.twitter.com/rCM4ksW4FX– Analyst Adam (@Adams_Analysis) March 29, 2022

I went to BAT saying this game won’t be pushed until 2023, but you know how bad my predictions are. Wind Waker HD at the same time? 👀 pic.twitter.com/8j9gMwkWot – NintendoFanGirl 🎮 (NintendoFanGirl) March 29, 2022

I really hope this means we’ll get Wind Waker HD on the Switch this year. Let me go back to the ocean again <3 https://t.co/2YEDq9wQfZ– Zion Grassell (@ZionDood) March 29, 2022

I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Switch ports announced in this year’s Wii U Zelda remasters, frankly. I must imagine they’ve been sitting on those for a while. To be clear, this is just speculation. – Imran Khan (@imranzomg) March 29, 2022

As you may remember, there was a rumor on the tours early last year that Nintendo would port both Wind Wicker And the Twilight Princess to switch. And the After yesterday’s news2022 will now be a great opportunity to do just that.

What do you think though? Should Nintendo fill the Zelda gap in 2022 with the Wind Waker and Twilight Princess? Tell us below.