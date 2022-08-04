August 4, 2022

Random: Rejoice! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​Coconut Mall has been “repaired”

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
Photo: Nintendo

wave 2 From Mario Kart 8 DeluxeBooster Course Pass . may contain Just Projection. But wait, stop your engines. Why not go and check out the Coconut Mall before diving into the new courses?

You ask why do you want to do that? Well, Nintendo may have brought Wave 2 today, but it has also been confirmed that they have updated one of the courses offered wave 1.

In each of the wi version and Mario Kart Tour A version of this fan-favorite track, there are cars at the end of the course that can drive your character and bring you down. A little unsportsmanlike, but he got very creative. You can push opponents inside, and this makes the drive a little crooked towards the end of the lap. This wasn’t there when Coconut Mall debuted at Deluxe in March, and many fans weren’t happy with it:

But Nintendo noticed, and along with these new courses, Big N is back and updating the track to get those shy guys to drive those cars! Go shy men. We believe you can hit all our enemies.

They don’t move in quite the same pattern that they did in previous versions, but we’re happy that Nintendo is back and refreshing this path with this much-needed feature.

We’ll add that back to the spin next!

How do you feel about this fix? Are you happy that the cars in Coconut Mall are moving again? Let’s know!

