Random: Of course “This Is Miyamoto” has become a meme

We are sure that Delayed Super Mario animated movie Send shock waves around the world. The movie was originally on track for a December 22 release, and the movie—starring Chris Pratt as the Italian plumber—was pushed back to April 2023. In the early hours of the morning (for many of us!), Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri put together phrases to communicate this Poisonous mushrooms to ardent fans.

Miyamoto’s statement, in particular, inspired many online, because of course it was. In case you missed it, here is the statement from the Nintendo Twitter account:

“This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris San, my partner in Illumination about Super Mario Bros., we have decided to move the global release to Spring 2023 – April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise you it will be worth the wait.”

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris San, my partner in Illumination about Super Mario Bros. We have decided to move the global release to Spring 2023 – April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise you it will be worth the wait.– Nintendo America 26 April 2022

Sounds like an inconspicuous and innocuous statement, right? Well, except for the “This is Miyamoto” part. Lots of people saw the crafting and thought it was a parody account – lighting did a graph and all that, after all! But people soon realized that Miyamoto’s statement actually came from the official Nintendo America account, verified and all that.

Does anyone else think this looked like a fake Twitter post on the Nintendo account at first and had to check and make sure they weren’t kidding?– Zion Grassell (@ZionDood) 26 April 2022

Given the mixed reactions to the movie and the cast’s announcements last year, maybe Nintendo was really messing with us.

“This is Miyamoto. We’re delaying the movie’s release because we enjoy watching you all fight. We love seeing everyone in the mix of anticipation and horror prolonging your struggles for our personal entertainment. We hope you’ll look forward to the movie.”– I’m Alice (HEYimHeroic) 26 April 2022

Or maybe some of us just wanted to say hi to the guy who created Mario.

Hello Miyamoto– 9 volts (@9_volt_) 26 April 2022

There are also suggestions that something sinister may be going on on Nintendo.

Why do you read the first three words as a fraudulent email/hostage case? https://t.co/8pfGUTL8c7– rabbidluigi (@rabbidluigi) 26 April 2022

Or maybe Miyamoto is secretly hiding a grudge because of some misleading opinions about him Wind Wicker When the trailer first came out.

This is Miyamoto. I have never forgiven you all for the way you reacted to the revelation of The Wind Waker. In the darkest part of my heart I wish you the same hell you wish for your worst enemy.– Imran Khan (@imranzomg) 26 April 2022

Many also chose the statement to create some very hilarious memes. We think there will be enough to keep us busy over the next year.

Hey, is this Nintendo of America?

“No, this is Miyamoto.” https://t.co/ir0wCi3GeK pic.twitter.com/V3LL8EGcwV– Rebecca Stone (@forestminish) 26 April 2022

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris San, my partner at Illumination about Super Mario Bros. We decided to delete the movie. It’s very scary. We had to turn off the lights to watch and Chris hid under the covers. There is no file for the movie. My deepest apologies.– Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) 26 April 2022

There are already a lot of current Nintendo memes out there, so many have adapted them to fit the movie’s delay, including one Famous Miyamoto Quotes.

Now is the time to bring up a classic Miyamoto quote https://t.co/YMyUViREs2 pic.twitter.com/SpBs7ktOS9– Shane (@FourScore64) 26 April 2022

The delay may actually be due to Accelerating the success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2?

Shigeru Miyamoto watched Sonic 2 and got scared.– LonelyGoomba (@LonelyGoomba) 26 April 2022

And crows crows – he who brings Stanley proverb: Ultra Deluxe To switch tomorrow – take the opportunity to promote his upcoming release behind this statement.

This is Miyamoto. Sorry for delaying the LOL Mario movie but don’t feel bad – The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is still out at about 38 hours. Thanks Crows for letting me use your Twitter account and a great job getting it to 60fps at native resolution on the Nintendo Switch. – crows crows (@crowsx3) 26 April 2022

We don’t think we’ve gotten tired of this for a while, and it’s been awhile since the new Nintendo meme has been swept by a storm.

Do you have a favourite? Share them below if you have!