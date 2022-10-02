Random: Great Scott! These Splatoon 3 bonuses sure sound familiar

Splatoon 3 Channels all kinds of youthful and upscale themes, but the third entry also appears to have taken some inspiration from a number of popular films from the ’80s. Warning: potential spoilers ahead!

As a number of Inklings and Octolings have noted across various social media platforms, the latest outing has some elements and bonuses that seem to pay tribute to films like Back to the futureAnd the star Wars and maybe even Ghostbusters.

I can’t believe it, but they’ve done it again…The equipment for this month’s Salmon Run is Doc Brown’s metallic shade from BttF 2??? https://t.co/PoU9Eu23DR pic.twitter.com/FNv3DcVy6F– Orca (@GateauLOrange) October 1, 2022

Aside from the Marty McFly mask and Doc’s goggles, it appears that Splatoon 3 may also have a reference to the “Keymaster helmet” from Ghostbusters (known in-game as the Brain Strainer) and the experimental Rebel helmets that appeared in Star Wars (known as the in-game “Astro helmet”). ). Here are some additional photos of the Grizzco equipment:

It reminded me more of what happened with the other two going back to future references

Although the space helmet looks inspired by Star Wars, it probably isn’t BttF pic.twitter.com/k7Fjhc0lkN– Marek (@MarekLonchar) October 1, 2022

What do you think of these items? Will you wear them in battle? Comment below.