Random: Fan art for 3DS phones and Wii U eShops is a thing, it’s beautiful

Unless you’ve been living off the gaming network for the past few days/weeks/months, you’ll no doubt already know that 3DS and Wii U eShops are now closed to new business. You can currently still re-download any previous purchases from the online stores, but the window has closed on your last legal opportunity to get several eShop exclusives on these units, and fans have been taking to social media to praise the closed stores.

Lots of colorful artwork features the little orange eShop bag from the 3DS eShop that was shimmying around the back of the game icon before those little colorful data cubes dropped in and filled the icon with yummy oranges, game data juice? Nothing dulls like a Nintendo progress bar!

beloved people in Press the start button A handful highlighted, but there are a lot of great efforts on the internet today. Let’s take a look at some of the best 3DS and Wii U eShop notifications we’ve seen:

Sad Kirby:

To celebrate the closing of the Nintendo eShop on 3DS and Wii U today, I made this little photoshoot. The end of the era! 😞#kirby # Nintendo3DS #wiiu pic.twitter.com/8RVggLv9X9 – Ben MR Hall (@benmrhall) March 27, 2023

The little orange guy climbs up with wings:

He goes for something more flashy, and he also has an amazing bigger work in the works that includes a bunch of eShop stars:

In a few hours, the 3DS and Wii U eShops will be closed forever, and with them an era will end. The eShop Bag is going on one last trip, Thank you for all your purchases. Now it’s our turn to say thank you…for all the memories. # a store #nintendo # Nintendofanart pic.twitter.com/1nLO2gohoQ – ✨ Bubbles  (DumbBubbers) March 27, 2023

// request some characters // Starting next year in March 2023, the 3DS and Wii U eShop will be permanently closed. To commemorate the great times they gave us, ask for some of the characters in this tweet and I might draw them! #retweet pic.twitter.com/MkX4F9iiMy – ✨ Bubbles  (DumbBubbers) March 2, 2022

Shows little data cubes that look very tasty:

Good night shopping man… I will miss you the most pic.twitter.com/bhctmQUzhb– vi 🌟 (starozoa) March 26, 2023

They all go with these festive, thank-you pieces:

Goodbye, 3DS and Wii U eshop. It was fun 🥲 pic.twitter.com/SQGACZq0Gv– 🍃bozo🍂 (1🔜🎂) (bozosart) March 27, 2023

And after being expertly manipulated by "Crafty "Ol" Joe capitalism and sobbing about closing a store, it also strikes us as:

There are even some "In Memoriam"-style musical homages, including one from the awesome folks at Vooks:

While it can be easy to smile at people who are affected when a store closes, anyone who remembers frequenting a particular store in their youth probably knows the feeling of disappointment when it closes. [Shout out to Our Price and Volume One — one for our maturing British readers, there!] Some stores are associated with memories of excitement about a particular game, or that twinge of anticipation at finding discounted treasure on the shelves. In the end, this feeling is the same whether it is a real enterprise or a digital store.

Nintendo’s electronic stores, in particular, are known for having a little more personality than your average digital store (Switch notwithstanding) and many people have fond memories of these things. We have to admit, we’re sad we won’t be seeing that cheerful orange bag anymore.

Feel free to share any other great tributes you see in the comments below – we may update and add to the article.