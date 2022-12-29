Random: Elden Ring Mod brings scarlet and violet Pokémon to the lands in between

When Nintendo and Game Freak announced it Pokemon scarlet and violet It will feature the first completely open world of the franchise, fans understandably had many questions: just how far are we talking? Do you see that mountain? can i go to him

The final article undoubtedly delivered on Nintendo’s promise, even if it showed some rough sides in the process. The world of Paldea was truly your oyster, and for the first time in Pokémon’s 25-year history, you can go anywhere you want from the start, skill level be damned.

Naturally, this evolution of the Pokémon formula has led to some comparisons to other major open world games, including the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild And FromSoftware’s Elden ring. Both titles pushed the concept of open world design to new heights, and with Elden Ring specifically, it appears some players have tweaked the experience to make it even in better.

So, if you ever wondered what Pokémon Scarlet and Violet might look like with FromSoftware’s proprietary game engine, worry no more. Twitter user @employee He published an Elden Ring mod that includes multiple major assets from Scarlet and Violet, including several creatures, a main character outfit, and even a Pokémon Center.

It’s pretty wild stuff, check it out:

Elden Ring X Pokémon Scarlet is here! From Paldea to The Lands Between, expand your domain # Pokemon Journey with a new summon in #Dunring ! pic.twitter.com/djOWo9ogpg– Arestame (Arestame_Arkeid) December 28, 2022

It’s certainly a disguised mod, and it might even refer to what the main form of the Pokémon games might look like several years later. Well, we can dream, right..? A special shout out goes to the Pokémon Center on the back of the Walking Shrine; Game freak, take notes!

As for crimson and violet, they were It recently outsold Splatoon 3 in Japan And we are rapidly approaching the total of 4 million units sold in the region. New releases all over the world It passed 10 million units sold within just 3 days of going on sale. It’s a profitable time for The Pokémon Company, so we can expect to see bigger and better things from the franchise in the months and years ahead.

What do you think of this Elden Ring mod? Are you ready to roam the lands on the back of a crimp? Please let us know with a comment!