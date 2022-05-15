Random: Daisy fans are worried about her being dropped by Mario Strikers

It’s been a big week for football video games – with Electronic Arts and the international governing body for football FIFA Declaring that they will go their separate ways. It looks like this isn’t the only football drama happening right now.

Next Nintendo release Mario Strikers: Battle League It looks cool and all, but concerns have been raised about Daisy’s character. If you’ve seen the list reveal yet, you might have noticed a file else The Princess hasn’t appeared in promotional material…at least for now, well, it’s made some of her fans freak out on social media.

Nintendo shared a tweet featuring their lineup and many of the responses wanted to know where Daisy is. They’ve been featured in the previous two entries, but it looks like Nintendo could mix things up this time around with some of the other characters.

I’m going to miss my boss 🫡 I still think this is going to be the best sports game on console pic.twitter.com/0oFKzpS9Ai– ShantaeForSmash (ForShantae) May 9, 2022

Daisy is trending because of this Nintendo tweet as well as these commentshttps://t.co/lRcn36C0HT– Dragon’s Path (GothicBertram) May 10, 2022

I’m glad I’m not the only one who cares passionately about Daisy. @nintendo Note, if you don’t care, we do. https://t.co/9SBETPMl0– SharenaVonAskr (@SharenaVonAskr) May 9, 2022

Where is Daisy? I won’t get this game until you fix this. the nerve that you had. This is my decision. I don’t buy until I see Daisy. pic.twitter.com/DT7epgTFY2– #DawnOfChromatica (@ParisArtpop22) May 10, 2022

You’re really going to leave Daisy outside, right? Do us a favor Nintendo, remove Toad from the game. This little mushroom guy can go somewhere else. Daisy has a more competitive spirit than second football.– Daniel328 (@Daniel328DT) May 9, 2022

Remember what they took from us https://t.co/HVQTJzfT0n pic.twitter.com/I57cJtxSpf– BreetonBoi ✈ Momo-Con 2022 (BreetonBoi) May 10, 2022

As you can above, there are some ah … Passionate Daisy lovers out there. Of course, even if Daisy is replaced in the latest Mario Strikers game, it can still be added in a later DLC update – similar to how characters are added to Mario Golf: Super Rush.

The current lineup in Mario Strikers: Battle League includes Mario, Peach, Luigi, Toad, Bowser, Rosalina, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario, Waluigi and Boom Boom as goalkeeper. How do you feel about Daisy not teaming up in Mario Strikers: Battle League? I guess we’ll see her at some point? Leave your thoughts below.