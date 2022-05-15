May 15, 2022

Random: Daisy fans are worried about her being dropped by Mario Strikers

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
picture: Nintendo / via fandom

It’s been a big week for football video games – with Electronic Arts and the international governing body for football FIFA Declaring that they will go their separate ways. It looks like this isn’t the only football drama happening right now.

Next Nintendo release Mario Strikers: Battle League It looks cool and all, but concerns have been raised about Daisy’s character. If you’ve seen the list reveal yet, you might have noticed a file else The Princess hasn’t appeared in promotional material…at least for now, well, it’s made some of her fans freak out on social media.

Nintendo shared a tweet featuring their lineup and many of the responses wanted to know where Daisy is. They’ve been featured in the previous two entries, but it looks like Nintendo could mix things up this time around with some of the other characters.

As you can above, there are some ah … Passionate Daisy lovers out there. Of course, even if Daisy is replaced in the latest Mario Strikers game, it can still be added in a later DLC update – similar to how characters are added to Mario Golf: Super Rush.

See also  Fateful copyright removals become fraudulent, hit small videos

The current lineup in Mario Strikers: Battle League includes Mario, Peach, Luigi, Toad, Bowser, Rosalina, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario, Waluigi and Boom Boom as goalkeeper. How do you feel about Daisy not teaming up in Mario Strikers: Battle League? I guess we’ll see her at some point? Leave your thoughts below.

