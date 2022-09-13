Ramsey Lewis, the jazz pianist who unexpectedly became a pop star when his recording of “The In’ Crowd” hit the top ten in 1965—and who remained musically active for more than half a century after—died Monday at His home is in Chicago. He was 87 years old.

His death was announced on His website. No reason was given.

Mr. Lewis, who had been leading his own group since 1956, had recorded with the esteemed drummer Max Roach He was well known in jazz circles but was not known anywhere else when he was a trio (Dad Young on bass and Red Holt on drums) recorded a live album at Bohemian Caverns in Washington in May 1965. The album included a version of “crowd in,” The hit R&B singer Dobby Gray Just a few months ago, which was released as a single.

Instrumental recordings were a rarity on the pop charts at the time, and jazz recordings even more so. But her infectious groove, Mr. Lewis’ poor piano work and ecstatic crowd reaction helped make Ramsey Lewis Trio’s performance of “The In’ Crowd” a staple on radio stations and music boxes across the country. It reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 – eight points higher than the original Dobie Gray.