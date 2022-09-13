Ramsey Lewis, jazz pianist who became a pop star, dies at 87

Ramsey Lewis, the jazz pianist who unexpectedly became a pop star when his recording of “The In’ Crowd” hit the top ten in 1965—and who remained musically active for more than half a century after—died Monday at His home is in Chicago. He was 87 years old.
His death was announced on His website. No reason was given.
Mr. Lewis, who had been leading his own group since 1956, had recorded with the esteemed drummer Max Roach He was well known in jazz circles but was not known anywhere else when he was a trio (Dad Young on bass and Red Holt on drums) recorded a live album at Bohemian Caverns in Washington in May 1965. The album included a version of “crowd in,” The hit R&B singer Dobby Gray Just a few months ago, which was released as a single.
Instrumental recordings were a rarity on the pop charts at the time, and jazz recordings even more so. But her infectious groove, Mr. Lewis’ poor piano work and ecstatic crowd reaction helped make Ramsey Lewis Trio’s performance of “The In’ Crowd” a staple on radio stations and music boxes across the country. It reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 – eight points higher than the original Dobie Gray.
Soon two more followed in the same vein: covers “Hang On Sloopy”, which was the most successful for the McCoys in 1965, and the Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night”. “The In ‘Crowd” won Mr. Lewis first prize out of three Grammy Awards. (The others were for the album’s 1966 song “Hold It Right There” and a 1973 re-recording of the song Hang On Sloopy.)
Mr. Young and Mr. Holt left in 1966 to form their own group and had had individual success. Mr. Lewis continued with Cleveland Eaton on bass and Maurice White, who later became the founder of Earth, Wind & Fire, on drums. This trio hit Top 40 in 1966 with a version of the spiritual “Wale in the Water”.
This record proved to be the end of Mr. Lewis’ career as a Top 40 singles provider, but it was far from the end of his career as a jazz musician. Over the years he has been recording dozens of albums, in contexts ranging from trios to orchestras to collaborations with fellow pianists. Billy Taylor and the singer Nancy WilsonHe was a regular on the Billboard Jazz chart.
There was always more to Mr. Lewis than his emotional successes suggested; He was an innovator with a thorough understanding of the harmonic complexity of modern jazz and a soft touch reminiscent of earlier pianists such as art tatum And the Teddy Wilson. But his success on the pop and R&B charts – he made a comeback in 1974 with “Goddess of the Sun,” An album written and partially produced by Mr. White and featuring members from Earth, Wind & Fire, in which Mr. Lewis played on electric keyboards – led some jazz fans to view it skeptically.
This long-held skepticism ended by 2007, when the National Endowment for the Arts named him Master of Jazz, the nation’s highest honor for jazz musicians.
Commenting on the perceived inconsistency between “jazz as entertainment and jazz as art” in a 2007 interview with DownBeat magazine, Mr. Lewis noted, “Count Basie and Duke Ellington’s playing was for dancers, but something happened where jazz entertainment looked down upon the musicians.” He said in another interview that he himself has “always had a broad outlook. If it’s good music, I can dig it up.”
Announcing his jazz honors, the NEA noted Mr. Lewis’ eclecticism, praising him for his style “which stems from his early gospel experience, his classical training and his deep love for jazz.” He has also been recognized as an “ambassador for jazz,” citing his work both in academia (he had taught jazz studies at Roosevelt University in Chicago) and in the media: in the 1990s, he began hosting a syndicated weekly radio show, “Jazz Legends with Ramsay Lewis.” ‘, and in 2006 hosted a General TV series of the same name, which included live performances by Dave BrubeckAnd the korea chickPat Metheny, Tony Bennett and many others.
Around this time he also began composing extensive orchestral works. His Declaration of Hope, written to celebrate the bicentenary of Abraham Lincoln’s birth, was commissioned by the Ravinia Festival in Illinois, where he was artistic director of the jazz string, and performed there by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 2009.
Mr. Lewis found the challenge of composing this work so daunting, he told The Associated Press, that he “ditched the thought of Tchaikovsky and others and sat down at the piano and began to improvise.” As a result, he said, “I was able to compose from my soul, not my mind.”
In 1995, Mr. Lewis formed the Urban Knights, an all-star band comprising an ever-changing group of musicians who, as he has long since done himself, have spanned the worlds of jazz and R&B. The group whose lineup at various times includes instrumentalists saxophone Grover Washington JrAnd the Gerald Albright And the Dave CozShe has released seven albums, the last of which was in 2019.
Born Ramsay Emmanuel Lewis Jr. on May 27, 1935 in Chicago, he is one of three children of Pauline and Ramsey Lewis. His father worked as a maintenance man.
Ramsey began taking piano lessons when he was four years old—remember his teacher told him, “Listen with your inner ear” and “Make the piano sing”—and soon he was playing piano at church where his father encouraged his interest in jazz. .
He attended DePaul University in Chicago but did not graduate; His career as a professional musician had already started before he joined. While still a student at Wells High School, he joined the local seven-piece jazz band, The Clefs. When four members of the band were drafted, Mr. Lewis, Mr. Holt and Mr. Young became the Ramsey Lewis trio.
The trio signed with Argo Records, a subsidiary of Chicago-based Blues Lab Chess, and released their debut album, “Ramsey Lewis and His Gentle-Men of Swing” in 1956. The trio became a staple of the Chicago nightclub scene, and several albums followed. Others, as she has done with entries at Birdland and Village Vanguard in New York City and at the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island. But the group has remained relatively unannounced outside of Chicago.
That changed with “In” Crowd. “
Mr. Lewis is survived by his wife Janet. daughters Denise Jeffries and Don Allen; his sons Kendall, Fren and Bobby Lewis; 17 grandchildren. And three great-grandchildren. His sons Ramsey Lewis III and Kevin Lewis died before him.
During the pandemic, Mr. Lewis has presented a monthly series of live broadcasts. An album taken from those shows, “The Beatles Songbook,” is due out in November.
During lockdown, he also wrote a memoir, “Gentleman of Jazz,” in collaboration with Aaron Cohen. It is scheduled to be published next year.
