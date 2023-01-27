Rams to hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

A source confirmed to ESPN on Friday that the Los Angeles Rams are in the process of hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike Lafleur.

The move, first reported by NFL Network, comes after LaFleur and the Jets parted ways and Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen left Sean McVay’s staff to return to the Kentucky Wildcats to fill the same position.

During the 2022 season, the Rams offense struggled to constantly move the ball up the field. The unit was hit hard by injuries last season, losing a quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receivers cooper cup And Allen Robinson season-ending injuries.

The Rams also had so many injuries on the offensive line that they started 12 different offensive line combinations in their first 12 games.

LaFleur has spent the past two seasons with the Jets, leading an offense that finished 29th in scoring and 25th in total yards in 2022 and 28th and 26th the previous season.

The Super Bowl LVI champions, who finished last season 5-12, expect to have a healthy Stafford and Cobb to start the OTAs in April.

Prior to his time with the Jets, LaFleur was the San Francisco 49ers’ pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2017 to 2020 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Lafleur’s brother, Green Bay Packers coach Matt Lafleur, was the Rams’ offensive coordinator under McVay in 2017.