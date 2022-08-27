Rams to deal with discipline for Aaron Donald’s helmet accident inside the house

The Los Angeles rams They will deal on their own with any system yet Brawl swinging helmet canceled their practice with the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday.

A spokesman for the Rams declined to say if Defensive Star would expire Aaron Donald Or anyone else who will face discipline after that Thursday ground battle In Ohio, he just said he would “stay home”.

The Rams and the Bengals held joint practice Thursday in Ohio ahead of Saturday’s pre-season game between last year’s Super Bowl teams. After a few small incidents, a massive brawl broke out between the two teams.

Footage from the fight showed one player waving a helmet to the other team, and Donald pushed to the ground while holding Bengals’ helmet in his right hand. Donald was later seen holding two Bengals helmets in his hands.

It is unclear what initially sparked the quarrel. The practice was quickly canceled after things settled down.

Aaron Donald engaged in a wild helmet-swinging brawl at the Rams’ joint practice with the Bengals on Thursday. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

Had the accident occurred during the match, the league would certainly have handled the penalty themselves. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Jarrett has been suspended for six games in 2019 After he tore the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and swing it in his face during a game.

The NFL has traditionally allowed teams to handle post-incident discipline in joint practices. While the league can certainly inflict its own penalty, Rams’ internal punishment – whatever that may be – will likely be the end of the story.

However, Saturday’s pre-season match between the two teams could be more controversial than usual.