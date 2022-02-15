February 15, 2022

Rams’ Matthew Stafford throws silly pass by not considering Super Bowl LVI, replay sends social media in a frenzy

Emet
quarterback Matthew Stafford He is officially the Super Bowl champion.

In his first year with Los Angeles rams After spending 12 seasons with Detroit Lions, Stafford threw 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns to lead the Rams to the 12-5 record. In the postseason, Stafford led Los Angeles to victories over Arizona CardinalsAnd Tampa Bay Buccaneers And San Francisco 49ers By engineering back in the team’s 23-20 victory over Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates after the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL 56th Super Bowl football game Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California.
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Lagging four points with 3:06 to go in the game, Stafford delivered one of his best throws ever.

Always known as a gunslinging quarterback from his days with the Lions, Stafford seemed to stare at receiver Brian Hopkins, but with intent to freeze Bengals von Bell’s safety, before delivering a fireball strike to Super Bowl MVP cooper cup Gains 22 yards.

Several replays from different angles confirmed the stunning pass by Stafford, which fit in a very narrow window, and sent social media users set the game in a frenzy.

Stafford completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns in a Super Bowl win.

Stafford reached out to Kupp to get a TD with 1:25 to go in the game to cover 15 games, and a 79-yard drive to lift the Rams to their first title since the 1999 season.

Cooper Cup #10 and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at Sophie Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Englewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Cooper Cup #10 and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at Sophie Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Englewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

He also became the third NFL player to win the Super Bowl in his first season with a new team – Trent Delever and Tom Brady They also won the big game in their first seasons with their new teams.

This was Stafford’s 35th comeback when he trailed in the fourth quarter, overtime and the 45th win of his career, the biggest win in the NFL since he entered the league in 2009.

