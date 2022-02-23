Rameshappu Pragnananda defeats World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen

After 16-year-old Rameshappu Pragnananda claimed a stunning victory in the Elite Speed ​​Chess Championship from his computer in India on Monday, there was no hand of his fellow competitors to shake hands or catch the cameras to capture the moment.

The man he had just defeated, Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen, was healing the wounds of his horrific loss somewhere off the internet.

And in Chennai, where Praggnanandhaa lives, it was around three in the morning

He texts his coach and wakes up his father to tell them the victory. Bragnananda – also known as Bragg – became the youngest person to defeat Carlsen, aged 31, since becoming world champion in 2013. While his defeat of Carlsen, who was struggling from the after-effects of the COVID-19 infection, does not affect the federation title International Chess, it has amazed the world of chess and delighted the people of India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the “young genius” on his victory on Twitter. “I wish the talented Praggnanandhaa success in his future endeavours,” wrote Mr. Modi.