Rainer Schaller: Gold’s Jim owner fears he may die after plane crashes off Costa Rica, 5 others on board too

Gold’s Jim owner Rainer Schaller, his family and two others feared dead after an apparent plane crash off the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica on Friday, officials said.

Costa Rica Ministry of Public Security A post on Facebook on Friday says a plane is flying from Mexico To Limón, Costa Rica, contact with the control tower at Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaría International Airport was lost at approximately 6 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET) while flying over the northeastern Parismina region off the country’s Caribbean coast.

CNN has obtained a copy of the flight statement from the Ministry of Public Security. Schaller, a German businessman, was along with four German citizens and a pilot, on the special flight on Friday, according to the statement. Among the German citizens were Schaller’s partner, Christian Schikorsky, and two minors.

According to Martin Arias, deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security, the Coast Guard conducted a search in the Caribbean Sea starting at 5 a.m. local time on Saturday, and at 5:50 a.m., the remains of a plane were found 28 kilometers from Limón airport in Costa Rica.

Arias said the Red Cross has been asked to assist in search and rescue operations.

Costa Rica’s Public Security Minister Jorge Torres Carrillo tweeted on his verified account on Saturday that the private plane was carrying a “foreign crew” and that two bodies had been found.

The German Foreign Ministry told CNN it was aware of the situation and that the German embassy in the Costa Rican capital San Jose was in contact with local authorities for further clarification.

The German Foreign Ministry said: “The embassy is also ready to provide consular assistance to the families of the affected people.”

Schaller is the founder and CEO of RSG . groupwhich includes McFit and John Reed fitness studios, and Gold’s Gym.