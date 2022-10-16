Raiders WR Davante Adams unlikely to be disciplined by the NFL until the legal process is over

The NFL weighs potential discipline against the broad receiver of the Raiders Davant Adams To push a certified photographer on his way to the visitor tunnel after the raiders lost to the chief last Monday, with the photographer falling to the ground afterwards. Adams could be fined, suspended, or both.

Sources familiar with the situation say Adams’s situation will not be resolved in the near future, indicating that Adams will remain on the field moving forward in Las Vegas this season, at least until his legal status comes to an end.

The league generally acts quickly in the event of on-field offenses to clarify the player’s status in the next match, and rules the suspension by the Wednesday morning of the match week. Las Vegas bye this week.

However, Adams’ position will not happen immediately, in part due to the legal development that occurred on Wednesday when he was Accused With a violation of the city’s assault code, according to the Kansas City (Missouri) Municipal Court Information Officer.

Since Adams has been charged with a criminal offense, his case is now considered a potential violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, which warrants a league investigation. However, if the case is resolved in any way — the legal charges are dropped, Adams pleads guilty, or any other outcome leads to the situation — the solution will come faster, sources familiar with the situation say.

The quote states that Adams "caused, by intentional and overt act, bodily injury or caused unlawful abusive contact" to the worker, causing injury and headache with a possible concussion.

The court date has been set for Thursday, November 10 at 1:30 pm Cairo time.

Adams I apologize While speaking to reporters after the match and again on Twitter.

Adams told reporters after the match, “Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy who ran off the field and ran and jumped in front of me. I went off the field and hit him and I rushed at him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that It was just frustration mixed in with him running in front of me and I didn’t have to respond that way and that’s what I responded to at first.”

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels stood behind Adams, saying last Tuesday, “I wholeheartedly support Davante as a human being.”