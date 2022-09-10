Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns was eliminated from the match against the number one Alabama Crimson Tide in the first quarter

Texas Queen Ewers A source will not return to Saturday’s game against Alabama No. 1, a source told ESPN’s Pete Tamil, after the new quarterback left with an apparent left shoulder injury after Crimson Tide’s shoved him to the ground. Dallas Turner.

Ewers was taken to the locker room for an X-ray after the injury in the first quarter. He did not return for the remainder of the first half.

Turner was reported to threaten passersby after landing Ewers in a first-quarter game, with the official saying it was because he drove Ewers into the turf.

Evers immediately grabbed his left shoulder after the hit and remained on the field while Special Assistant to Coach Gary Patterson and the coaches attended. After going to the sidelines, Evers went to the medical tent before heading to the locker room with a towel over his head.

He kept Alabama on its heels, going 9 of 12 for 134 yards, and just completed a 46-yard pass to Xavier Worthy To the Alabama 1-yard line in the previous play.

Hudson Card relieved Ewers, and Bijan Robinson He later scored two games to tie Alabama 10-10 in the first play of the second quarter.

The Ewers, a very popular transfer from Ohio State, made his first group start last week against Louisiana Monroe, going 16 of 24 for 225 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 52-10 win.