September 10, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns was eliminated from the match against the number one Alabama Crimson Tide in the first quarter

Emet 57 mins ago 1 min read
Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns was eliminated from the match against the number one Alabama Crimson Tide in the first quarter

Texas Queen Ewers A source will not return to Saturday’s game against Alabama No. 1, a source told ESPN’s Pete Tamil, after the new quarterback left with an apparent left shoulder injury after Crimson Tide’s shoved him to the ground. Dallas Turner.

Ewers was taken to the locker room for an X-ray after the injury in the first quarter. He did not return for the remainder of the first half.

Turner was reported to threaten passersby after landing Ewers in a first-quarter game, with the official saying it was because he drove Ewers into the turf.

Evers immediately grabbed his left shoulder after the hit and remained on the field while Special Assistant to Coach Gary Patterson and the coaches attended. After going to the sidelines, Evers went to the medical tent before heading to the locker room with a towel over his head.

He kept Alabama on its heels, going 9 of 12 for 134 yards, and just completed a 46-yard pass to Xavier Worthy To the Alabama 1-yard line in the previous play.

Hudson Card relieved Ewers, and Bijan Robinson He later scored two games to tie Alabama 10-10 in the first play of the second quarter.

The Ewers, a very popular transfer from Ohio State, made his first group start last week against Louisiana Monroe, going 16 of 24 for 225 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 52-10 win.

See also  Signing giants Trevor Rosenthal - MLB trade rumors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

English Premier League matches postponed after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

9 hours ago Emet
5 min read

MLB Officially Approves Pitch Clock, Shift Ban, and Bigger Rules

17 hours ago Emet
2 min read

2022 Italian Grand Prix FP2 report and highlights: Sainz tops Verstappen, Leclerc in second Monza training session

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

1 min read

Economy: Attila Holoda: Russians made a strategic mistake by using gas weapon

43 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

With lower gas prices, Americans feel comfortable with the economy

45 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Lea Michele cancels Funny Girl after testing for COVID symptoms

52 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

China plans more lunar missions after finding a new lunar mineral

56 mins ago Izer