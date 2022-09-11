Quinn begins her final journey as a coffin taken from Balmoral Castle to the capital of Scotland





CNN

–



The Queen’s coffin has left Balmoral Castle and traveled to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, ushering in the Queen’s final journey ahead of her funeral in London on September 19.

Britain’s longest monarchy died Thursday She is 96 years old in her Scottish country house in Balmoral.

her son now King Charles IIIhe pledged the rest of his life to the monarchy after he was Officially confirmed As the new King of the United Kingdom during a ceremony at St James’s Palace on Saturday.

Thousands are expected to line the route the royal procession will take, through the Scottish countryside and the cities of Aberdeen and Dundee.

Buckingham Palace said the funeral would make its way to the Scottish capital “in a way that would allow people to watch the move into the Palace of Holyroodhouse”.

The Queen’s coffin is covered with a Scottish royal standard and wreath.

A senior palace official said he was resting in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle, where estate agents could give their last greetings.

At 10 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET), the coffin departed from Balmoral on a six-hour journey through Scotland to the official residence in Scotland of the British royal family.

It travels through the village of Ballater, before crossing Aberdeen and Dundee and then making its way down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

The coffin will then reach the front yard of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will be moved to rest in the throne room. Regional pronouncements will take place via Cardiff Castle, in Wales, Hillsborough Castle, in Northern Ireland and Edinburgh Castle.

On Monday, the coffin will be carried in procession from the palace to St Giles’ Cathedral, where it will rest until Tuesday.

The coffin will then be transported from Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace in London.

On Wednesday, the coffin will be moved again, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Lying-In-State Hall, which will end the morning of the state funeral.

On the morning of September 19 – a public holiday across the UK – the Queen’s lie will end. The coffin then travels in procession back to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

After the funeral, the coffin will be taken again in a procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From there you will travel to Windsor. Once in Windsor, Heaven will pass to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for commissioning service.

To get updates about the British royal family sent to your inbox, sign up for CNN Royal Newsletter.