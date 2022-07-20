Realistic Quidditch – based on the game featured in the Harry Potter books – has been renamed Quadrilateral by the sport’s governing bodies to “distance itself from the work” of author J.K. Rowling.

US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch said at the end of last year that they would conduct a series of surveys to find a new name for the sport.

The tournaments said the reasons included that the Quidditch name was a trademark of the US film company Warner Brothers – which produced the Harry Potter films – and because JK Rowling “has come under increasing scrutiny for its anti-trans stances in recent years”.

According to the announcement, the International Quidditch Association will adopt the new name worldwide.

The Quadpool Major League, previously known as Quidditch, said the name change “opens up unprecedented opportunities for growth, coverage and partnerships.”

The association added that it had “changed the rules of the game” and we “look forward to making the most of it”.

“In less than 20 years, our sport has grown from a few dozen college students in rural Vermont to a global phenomenon with thousands of players, semi-professionals and international leagues,” US Quadball CEO Mary Kimball said in a statement.

“Our organizations are committed to continuing to push the quadruple forward.”

JK Rowling’s June 2020 tweet about “people who menstruate” led to this Highly publicized accusations of transphobiawhich she denies.