Quentin Tarantino pulled Michelle Yeoh out of an existential crisis

Prior to her theatrical debut of her highest-billing film debut, Everything everywhere at onceAnd the Michelle Yeoh She took a look back at her long and varied career in the industry, including the moment she nearly left.

While filming the 1996 movie sexy womenYeh sustained serious injuries to her back, leaving her torso and neck arched.

“Everyone thought I broke my back,” she says. The Hollywood Reporter In a recent interview. Her friends encouraged her to take care of herself and reflect on the tough work obligations she had signed. “You love to work, but it’s crazy. We feel so bad, but only you can help yourself.”

While recovering from her injury, Yue went into an existential crisis and asked herself, “Why am I doing this? Is it worth it? If I get really hurt, then what?”

Next, Quentin Tarantino, a martial arts performer and director, flew to Hong Kong on a mission to meet Jackie Chan, Jet Li and Yeoh. After much back and forth, Yeoh agreed to a five-minute conversation with Tarantino. During their conversation, Tarantino told the actress, “I’ve seen all your movies,” before proceeding to recreate his favorite action scenes frame by frame.

“The next thing I knew, we were talking and I was coming back to life,” Yeoh says. “I will never forget it. It was like, ‘I love what I do.’ And that was a turning point where I felt like, ‘I’ve paid my dues.'”

She joined Pierce Brosnan in the 1997 James Bond movie Tomorrow never dies, which enhanced its stellar power. On the set of the American production, Yeoh was told that she probably shouldn’t have done all her stunts. Director Roger Spottiswood told her, “Yes, you have an extra skill, and I hope we can incorporate it into your work, but you have to be confident that you’re here as an actress.”

Everything everywhere at once Directed by the duo Daniels It hits theaters April 8th. The movie also stars Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis and James HongAnd the Jenny SlateHarry Shum Jr.