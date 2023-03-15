Quentin Tarantino Prepares for Alleged Final Film – Misc

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino is about to helm his tenth film project, which the director has long said would mark his last feature film.

The mastermind of “Pulp Fiction” is preparing to invite multiple buyers to read his latest script in the coming days, a source familiar with the pending auction said. The source added that the Oscar winner is seeking a deal similar to the one he brokered for his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That means a strong commitment to the theatrical release and copyright ownership of the film (in the case of Sony Pictures and “Once Upon a Time,” the deal said the copyright to the film would revert to Tarantino after 20 years).

The process of reading the script seems similar to the extreme security measures in place around “Once Upon a Time,” in which studio executives had to head to Tarantino’s agent’s office in Beverly Hills and read the pages in a boardroom. The protocols were put into practice after a major leak of Tarantino’s script for the 2015 movie “The Hateful Eight.”

Tarantino’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new movie that was there Firstly Reported by THR, apparently called a “film critic.” Other sources cautioned that this was a working, rather than definitive, title. The report said the project has a female role at the center, and could be based on the life of famous film critic Pauline Kael.

For years, Oscar-winner Tarantino has expressed his desire to break out to the top of his game — saying that many trusted directors lose their luster later in life. He did not explicitly call for retirement. While promoting his book 2022 Cinema Speculation, Tarantino revealed plans to film an eight-episode TV series. However, the subject, representative, or distributor is yet to materialize.