March 15, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Quentin Tarantino Prepares for Alleged Final Film – Misc

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read
Quentin Tarantino

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino is about to helm his tenth film project, which the director has long said would mark his last feature film.

The mastermind of “Pulp Fiction” is preparing to invite multiple buyers to read his latest script in the coming days, a source familiar with the pending auction said. The source added that the Oscar winner is seeking a deal similar to the one he brokered for his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That means a strong commitment to the theatrical release and copyright ownership of the film (in the case of Sony Pictures and “Once Upon a Time,” the deal said the copyright to the film would revert to Tarantino after 20 years).

The process of reading the script seems similar to the extreme security measures in place around “Once Upon a Time,” in which studio executives had to head to Tarantino’s agent’s office in Beverly Hills and read the pages in a boardroom. The protocols were put into practice after a major leak of Tarantino’s script for the 2015 movie “The Hateful Eight.”

Tarantino’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new movie that was there Firstly Reported by THR, apparently called a “film critic.” Other sources cautioned that this was a working, rather than definitive, title. The report said the project has a female role at the center, and could be based on the life of famous film critic Pauline Kael.

For years, Oscar-winner Tarantino has expressed his desire to break out to the top of his game — saying that many trusted directors lose their luster later in life. He did not explicitly call for retirement. While promoting his book 2022 Cinema Speculation, Tarantino revealed plans to film an eight-episode TV series. However, the subject, representative, or distributor is yet to materialize.

See also  AEW Spots Unscripted Series "All Access" at TBS - Variety

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Gisele Bundchen, jiu-jitsu instructor Joachim Valente back in Costa Rica

9 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Andy Cohen releases a PSA for upcoming episode ‘Pump Rules’

17 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

New York Times Crossword Answers: Director of “Candyman” DaCosta

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

Electric vehicle stores will be restricted in Mississippi

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Quentin Tarantino Prepares for Alleged Final Film – Misc

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

The factory that builds spacecraft for new moon missions

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

Epic ‘not in position’ to check origins after Elden Ring cartoon scandal swallows grim faith: Daredevil

2 hours ago Ayhan