‘Queer as Folk’ canceled after one season – Deadline

The Gay as a people Rebooting will be short-lived. Peacock chose not to pick up the second season of the series created by Russell T. Davies and Stephen Dunn.

Reimagining the British series created by Davis, the new iteration, which premieres June 9, explores the lives of a diverse group of New Orleans friends whose lives are changed in the wake of tragedy.

The series stars Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell. The show has hosted a host of guest stars including Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley, Jr., and Niall DiMarco.

Dan shared the “disappointing news” Gay as a peopleCanceling on Instagram Friday night.

“It is a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to put on such a brave and unapologetic show as gay as a people. This experience changed our lives forever, and we are so grateful to have found this amazing new family,” he wrote next to a photo of the cast. “We know how much this means for fans, and while we’re grieving we won’t get any more episodes, we want to thank everyone for watching. and falling in love with Brody, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Char, Julian, Dadius, Posey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda. We are so grateful for the opportunity to honor our community and we are so proud of this show.”

Lee Eisenberg and Emily Brecht, and creator of the original British series Davis, Nicola Schindler, served as executive producers, as well as Louise Pedersen on behalf of All3 Media International, which distributes the format and the original British series produced by Red Productions for Channel 4. Creator, writer and executive producer Stephen Dunn directed the episode. pilot and other episodes, while Jacqueline Moore served as writer and executive producer. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, was named as a producer on the show.

This is the second American outlet production of the original British series. An American adaptation was made on Showtime from 2000-2005. The current iteration was originally in development at Bravo before moving on to the company’s brother Peacock and getting a serial order.