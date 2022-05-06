Queen Latifa dazzles at Power of Women 2022 Red Carpet – Footwear News

Queen Latifah brought pure elegance on the red carpet for diverseWomen’s Power: Happened in New York Thursday night.

The “Hustle” star, one of the evening’s honorees, appeared in a sweeping black gown for the occasion. The piece featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a herringbone texture and floor-length hem. The actress’ look was paired with a matching sparkling black clutch bag featuring a discreet crystal buckle. She completed her look with diamond strands and matching drop earrings.



NEW YORK, NY – May 5: Queen Latifah attended Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event presented by Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 5, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images for Variety

Although her shoes were not visible, it is possible that the shoes Queen Latifah chose were high-heeled mules, sandals or high-heeled shoes – the best formal choice for the event. Regardless of the shoe choice, the star was all smiles while standing on the red carpet with her girlfriends Lauren Toussaint and Katie Couric.



NEW YORK, NY – May 5: Queen Latifah and Lauren Toussaint attend Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event presented by Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 5, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images for Variety



NEW YORK, NY – May 5: Queen Latifah and Katie Couric attend Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York event presented by Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 5, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images for Variety

diverse‘Women’s Power: New York’ is an annual event that honors the achievements of many women in business, entertainment and more for their contributions to various causes. This year’s party took place at The Glasshouse in New York City and was presented by Lifetime. 2022 award winners include Drew Barrymore (World Central Kitchen), Camila Cabello (The Healing Justice Project), Kim Cattrall (The Actors Fund), Queen Latifah (Jalen Rose Leadership Academy), and Amanda Seyfried (INARA – International Network) for Aid, Relief and Help) and Venus Williams (Yetunde Price Resource Center). The evening will also see Topeka K. Sam, CEO of The Ladies of Hope Ministries, Inc. Received the Social Impact Award for the first time at this event, which was launched in partnership with Google.

