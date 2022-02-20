Queen Elizabeth tests positive for coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II in the House of Lords in May during the official opening of Parliament. A wave of encouragement and support erupted after news of her infection with the Corona virus. credit… Chris Jackson’s photo

By Sunday afternoon, news that Queen Elizabeth II had contracted the coronavirus spread across London with news alerts on phones bringing information to many as they work at the weekend. But as the general public and political leaders reacted, many were quick to think about how the news would arrive As the government plans to roll back the last remaining coronavirus restrictions.

A number of people said the Queen’s illness has driven home just how vulnerable the wider population has been to the virus.

“It has no limits, that’s what he tells us,” said Hussain Ahmed, 34, who was waiting for a bus in north London. “He doesn’t care whether you’re a queen or a king or an ordinary civilian, a person of high power; you get it.”

Gail Smith, who was walking with her friend in torrential rain in north London, said they saw the news and were sad and worried for the Queen. But they added that they were not surprised to see it made it into royal circles because there are still many infected people in London and across Britain.

“She must be the most protected high-ranking person, and she is elderly,” Ms Smith said. “And she is generally a healthy person, but it shows how difficult it is to protect people from this.”

A wave of encouragement and support from across the country and beyond erupted on social media on Sunday after Buckingham Palace first announced the news, along with politicians and commentators.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter: “I am sure I speak for everyone, wishing Her Majesty the Queen a speedy recovery from Covid and a speedy return to vibrant good health.”

Other members of the government also expressed their support, including Sajid Javid, Britain’s health minister, who wrote on Twitter that he wished “Her Majesty the Queen a speedy recovery”.

Treasurer Rishi Sunak, He wished her a speedy recovery. In office, while the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, added “God save the Queen” at the end of her reign tweet.

Members of the opposition Labor Party also expressed their support via social media. “Recover soon madam,” Keir Starmer, party leader, said. wrote on twitter.

The 95-year-old is tagged as Britain’s tallest queen The seventieth anniversary of her accession to the throne This month.

It was not lost on many that her infection came as the government prepared to scrap recent restrictions and consider how people are learning to live with the coronavirus.

“24 hours before #BorisJohnson announced the end of covid restrictions, the Queen confirmed she had the virus,” Andrew Pierce, political commentator for The Daily Mail, a tabloid, said. wrote on twitter“Will he change his mind now?”

The timing of the Queen’s positive test was also high in mind for many on the streets of London on Sunday as they took heart Windy and windy morning.

That’s another sign that the pandemic isn’t over, said Matt Treadwell, 47, who works in mental health for the National Health Service.

“It’s not a great thing to have a 90-year-old lady, so I think we kind of wonder how serious it is,” Mr Treadwell said of the Queen. But he was quick to consider the government’s shift in the tone of the virus at a still critical time.

“The fact that no other country in the world is doing this at this time as far as I can tell does not fill me with great confidence,” he said. “It’s a political decision.”

Others pointed out that the infection with the Corona virus was the last for a long time already series of difficulties That the Queen had confronted her up to two months out of the year, including Settlement of a sexual assault case by her son Prince Andrew. an investigation into a charitable foundation run by her eldest son, Prince Charles; Charles tested positive for the virus.

“What more could you throw this year on Her Majesty?” asked Paul Brand, the editor in Britain for ITV News.