February 24, 2022

Queen Elizabeth returns to work after rumors of her death

Photo: Victoria Jones/Paul/AFP via Getty Images

The Queen would like you to know that she is. Definitely not dead, Thank you so much. Despite what you may have heard, the British monarch is still alive and well – and at work.

Just days after the test positive for COVID-19 (and 24 hours after the internet declared a bug “dead”), Queen Elizabeth II She got back to her work schedule from home. She reportedly attended her weekly meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, February 23, via video link. Royal Correspondent Omid Skopje He confirmed the news on his Twitter account, writing that Buckingham Palace had verified the Queen’s attendance at the meeting. Scooby also mentioned that the governor held two virtual meetings on Thursday, but they have been since then Delayed The Queen continues to have cold-like symptoms from COVID-19.

If I tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently declared dead via the internet, I would simply not go to work. But given the UK’s transformation intoLiving with COVIDIt makes sense that the Queen should feel pressure to return to normal as quickly as possible. On Monday, February 21, a day after Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen’s test result, Johnson put forward a full set of guidelines and requirements for the novel coronavirus. As part of the plan, The legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID ends on Thursday, although it appears the Queen is planning to remain in isolation throughout her recovery.Probably not a bad idea considering she is 95.

Let this be a lesson for all of us: Just because we don’t see someone performing public duties after being diagnosed with a highly contagious virus, it doesn’t mean they’re still alive.

