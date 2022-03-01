Queen Elizabeth resumes work after the Corona virus scare

LONDON (Reuters) – Queen Elizabeth II has returned to work after fears of the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, ending more than a week of growing concern about the health of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch after it was announced she had contracted the virus. He tested positive for the coronavirus.

The palace said the king was in good enough shape to resume virtual engagements and other duties, including audiences with representatives from other countries.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, was first tested for coronavirus on February 20, and the palace described her symptoms as mild.

It was not clear where or by whom the Queen was infected, but several other people in her home in Windsor Castle, west London, tested positive, indicating an outbreak there. The Queen also recently met her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, who was later reported to be in isolation after he became. Re-infection with coronavirus.