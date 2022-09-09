Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom who defined her era, has died at the age of 96

LONDON – On the morning of her father’s death, the day she would become queen, 25-year-old Elizabeth was. Floating in the tree house In Kenya, a herd of elephants is seen at a water well. Because of the distance and difficulty of communication, it took hours for the news to reach her.

On Thursday, in just one sign of how much the world had changed during her 70-year reign, news of her sudden illness and death spread in milliseconds, via the royal family’s Twitter account. Flight tracking data has revealed the tracks of her children as they rush to her bed at Balmoral Castle. By the time the royal family’s death notice posted in black on the gates of Buckingham Palace, everyone knew. The BBC news anchors were already wearing black.

It was still a shock, at its deadly staggering speed.

As the only monarch the vast majority of Britons have ever known, she has been immutable in people’s lives – her profile on coin, on stamps. She was there in times of celebration, sadness and fear. As she grows older, she becomes more and more a grandmother with a warm and mysterious affection, even for those who do not particularly like the institution.

Her son Charles, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, finally became King Charles III. His wife will be Camila Known as “Queen Consort”. “

73-year-old Charles, blusher, spent his life The call for organic farming And the railing against modern architecture While he wore immaculately designed pencil cases, he would now become the 21st century’s most celebrated environmental activist, raising his voice against climate change and species destruction, if the past is a precursor to his reign.

This was the moment Britain was preparing for, with a detailed plan for "Operation London Bridge" outlining what would happen over the next ten days, including festivities and festivities, true passion and artistic ensemble, for a royal funeral and the ascension of a new king.

The coming days will see Elizabeth’s coffin lying in Scotland and then making its way to London, where it will be processed from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. It will lie on a raised box known as a catafalque, and will allow members of the public, as well as VIPs, to visit and pay their respects, before a state funeral on September 18.

In the meantime, the accession board will meet. A proclamation declaring Charles the new king to be read from the balcony of St James’s Palace. Charles will travel to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to console his subjects. For the first time since 1952, the national anthem will be played with the phrase “God Save the King”. We hope people will love it. But this is far from certain.

Elizabeth was Head of State not only of the United Kingdom but also of 14 other countries, including Australia, Canada and Jamaica, as well as a religious figure, as a “Defender of the Faith and Supreme Ruler of the Church of England”. Charles is more spiritual than religious.

Her Majesty led a remarkably strong life, mostly free from disease, attended official engagements, and was a patron of charities and projections of British power on trips around the world. She spent a long time outdoors. She was a lover – and a rider and groomer – of horses her whole life. She surrounded herself with dogs, including her famous dogs. I enjoyed shooting birds and elk.

96 years old, after her husband’s deathPrince Philip, and health and mobility issues following a brief hospitalization last fall, the Queen has been delegating more while Stay away from public life. But it was still there, if sometimes via Zoom.

Only on Tuesday, twice before noon, did she herself accept the resignation of Boris Johnson and Festive Eye Liz Truss – Its fifteenth and last prime minister now.

In one of her earliest public speeches, on the occasion of her twenty-first birthday in 1947, then-Princess Elizabeth declared, "All my life, whether long or short, shall be devoted to your service."

On the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, marking the 25th anniversary of her accession to the throne, she reaffirmed that pledge. “Although this vow was made in the days of my power, when I was green in judgment, I do not regret nor retract a word,” she said.

In her later years, the Queen told a confidant that she would never abdicate the throne, unless she was suffering from severe dementia or a severe stroke. She was true to her word.

When Buckingham Palace announced to the media via email at 12:32pm London time on Thursday that the Queen requested “medical supervisionAnd her doctors were ‘worried,’ the busy aides and tense politicians in the Palace of Westminster were silent for a while, staring at their smartphones.

Within minutes, Truss tweeted: “The entire country will be deeply concerned by the news coming from Buckingham Palace at lunchtime.”

Soon she reached Balmoral Castle – by plane and then at speed by Range Rovers – her children, princes, Princess Charles, Andrew, Edward and Anne came.

So, too, are her grandchildren, Prince William, 40, heir to the throne, later followed by Prince Harry.

By nightfall, with rain in Scotland, came The second advertisement from the palaceBriefly as the Telegraph of a long time ago: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The new king issued a statementThey said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of a dear king and a very beloved mother.”

He said Britain would enter a period of “mourning and change”.

Charles acknowledged the grief, “the greatest moment of grief” for him and his family, and said her loss was “deeply felt” in Britain, the Commonwealth “and by countless people around the world”.

Messages of condolence and celebration of her life came in waves.

Johnson said something right when he remarked, “There is an ache in the Queen’s death, a deep and personal sense of loss – perhaps more acute than we had anticipated.”

President Biden ordered flags to be flown to half of the staff.

Pope Francis praised her “dedication to work, her steadfast witness to faith in Jesus Christ, and her firm hope in his promises.”

The British Horseracing Authority He praised the Queen as a great and touching supporter.

“Under the brightest lights of history,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, the Queen delivered “advanced lessons in agility, strength, strength and poise.” She said Elizabeth’s life and leadership “will continue to inspire young women and girls in public service, now and for generations to come.”

Former President Donald Trump said, “What a great and beautiful lady – there was no one like her!”

British kennel club He praised her as “one of the most dog-loving kings in history.”

Former President Barack Obama said she “captured the world”.

Join Royal Biography Book. Hugo Vickers said the Queen “brought an air of calm to a very rapidly changing world” and was an “extraordinary success”. He recalled the moment, in 2012, when I shook hands with Martin McGuinness, the former commander of the IRA who became Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland. Louis Mountbatten, the Queen’s cousin, was killed by the Irish Republican Army in 1979.

In the Queen’s last live photo, since the premiers moved on Tuesday, she is shown standing in front of a roaring fire in Balmoral in a gray blazer and a practical plaid skirt, holding her deceased husband’s wand in one hand. He smiles towards the camera.

She looked old, bent, weak, yes, but still standing, still ready to do her job.

The Queen once said, “It must be seen to be believed.”