Queen Elizabeth II Spent Weeks Without Seeing Philip: Book

Queen Elizabeth II will go “weeks” without seeing her husband, Prince Philip, a new book titled “Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait,” it has been claimed.

The sporadic meetings began when the Duke of Edinburgh retired in 2017, according to an excerpt from an upcoming biography. Obtained by the Daily Mail Friday.

However, author Giles Brandreth also stated that the couple kept in touch during that time by speaking “regularly” on the phone.

According to the book, Her Majesty understood that her and her husband’s arrangement might seem strange to some, but she reportedly knew that Philip did not want to be “disturbed” and wished to “go about his days in his own way”.

Five years after his retirement, the Queen’s longtime consort He passed away in April 2021.

It is said that the long periods of not spending time together occurred after Philip’s retirement. Getty Images

Brandreth’s book also reportedly reveals that Queen Elizabeth II was determined to be by Philip’s side when he passed away as they found a new appreciation for each other during the pandemic lockdown in 2020.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple – who have been married for 73 years – have reportedly been spending more time together in Scotland and Windsor Castle.



The Queen and Prince Philip have been married for 73 years. Bateman Archive

The Queen and Prince Philip have been married for 73 years. Bateman Archive next one

Close

In photos obtained exclusively by Page Six, the doting parents…



After Philip’s death, the Queen felt “great personal grief”, per the extract, but felt it was her “Christian duty” to carry on as best she could – despite her ill health.

In the book, Brandreth notes that watching television has helped to dampen the spirits of the royal family, particularly dramas such as the British cop series Line of Duty.

The Queen reportedly refused to slow down until last fall, when she experienced a sudden drop in energy and doctors ordered her to tone down, the broadcaster added.

Prince Philip and the Queen are reported to have grown close again amid the pandemic.

“Surely my husband would not consent,” said Her Majesty, according to Brandreth.

It was the Queen’s last public appearance The end of its platinum jubilee celebrations in June.

She was joined by her son, King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, along with her grandson, Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Her Royal Highness He passed away in September At the age of 96 after a reign of 70 years.