Queen Elizabeth II reportedly asked Prince William to stop a hobby that could ‘threaten the line of succession’

While Queen Elizabeth II goes well with many Prince WilliamHer hobbies, such as motorcycling and sailing, have one “stay awake at night” that she worries about. And honestly, we don’t blame her.

mentioned before daily Mail That the Queen asked William over and over again Do not fly helicopters, Especially for not driving them himself in bad weather. It is reported that the Queen became more and more fearful of disaster, which led to tragic events that would “threaten the succession sequence”.

The report said, “It keeps the Queen awake at night, and she is understandably very worried. She knows William is an able pilot but does not think it is worth the risk for all five to continue flying together and cannot imagine what will happen. It will lead to a constitutional crisis.”

In case you haven’t seen, Cambridge has been arriving and departing by helicopter quite often in recent years. While they usually have a skilled pilot and crew, William has skillfully taken control at times as well. He managed to get permission after the birth of his eldest son, Prince George, in 2013, so the family could spend more quality time together.

Speaking of the succession sequence, next is her son Prince Charles after the death of the queen. Following Andrew William, GeorgePrincess Charlotte, then their youngest Prince Louis, is fifth in line to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II It has been a global icon for 70 years. Since ascending to the throne at the age of twenty-five, the longtime sovereign has approached her historic role with confidence and confidence. But behind the veneer of royalty, Queen Elizabeth has been the leader of the household and family through good times and bad. The new biography of Robert Hardman, queen of our time, Takes old royal fans behind the veil with unprecedented access to royal records, friends, staff and more, as legendary leader and House of Windsor celebrates her historic reign. This will surely be known as the definitive book about Queen Elizabeth II.

