Quasar “clocks” show that the universe was about five times slower shortly after the Big Bang

Artist’s rendering of the accretion disk of ULAS J1120+0641, a very distant quasar powered by a supermassive black hole two billion times the mass of the Sun. Credit: ESO/M. Kornmisser

Scientists have noticed for the first time that the early universe was moving in extremely slow motion, unlocking one of the mysteries of Einstein’s expanding universe. Research published in natural astronomy.

Einstein’s general theory of relativity means that we should observe the distant – and therefore ancient – universe working much more slowly than it does today. However, looking back at that time has proven elusive. Scientists have now been able to solve this mystery by using quasars as “clocks”.

said lead author of the study, Professor Geraint Lewis from the University of Sydney’s School of Physics and the Sydney Institute of Astronomy.

“If you were out there, in this infant universe, one second would seem like one second — but from our location, more than 12 billion years in the future, that early time seems to be slowing down.”

Professor Lewis and his co-author, Dr Brendon Brewer of the University of Auckland, used observed data from nearly 200 quasars – supermassive black holes at the centers of early galaxies – to analyze this time dilation.

“Thanks to Einstein, we know that time and space are entwined, and since the dawn of time in the Big Bang singularity, the universe has been expanding,” said Professor Lewis.

“This expansion of space means that our observations of the early universe should appear to be much slower than today’s time flows.

“In this paper, we set that back to about a billion years after the Big Bang.”

Previously, astronomers had confirmed this slow universe’s return to about half the age of the universe by using supernovae—massive exploding stars—as “standard clocks.” But while supernovae are very bright, they are difficult to observe at the enormous distances needed to look into the early universe.

By observing quasars, this time horizon has receded to only a tenth of the age of the universe, confirming that the universe appears to be accelerating as it ages.

Professor Lewis said, “When supernovae act like a single flash of light, which makes them easier to study, quasars are much more complex, like a continuous fireworks display.

“What we’ve done is unravel this fireworks display, and show that quasars, too, can be used as standard time markers for the early universe.”

Professor Geraint Lewis is at the Sydney Institute of Astronomy in the University of Sydney’s School of Physics. Credit: University of Sydney

Professor Lewis worked with astrophysicist Dr Brewer to examine in detail 190 quasars observed over two decades. By combining observations taken in different colors (or wavelengths) — green light, red light, and infrared — they were able to unify the “beats” of each quasar. By applying Bayesian analysis, they found that the expansion of the universe is imprinted on the ticking of each quasar.

“With this remarkable data, we were able to plot the quasar’s clock ticks, revealing the effect of space expansion,” said Professor Lewis.

These results also confirm Einstein’s picture of the expansion of the universe, but they contradict previous studies that failed to quantify the time dilation of distant quasars.

“These previous studies have led people to ask whether quasars are truly cosmic objects, or even if the idea of ​​expanding space is correct,” said Professor Lewis.

“With this new data and analyses, we were able to find the elusive sign of quasars and they behave exactly as Einstein’s relativity predicted,” he said.