QBs Tyler Huntley, Trevor Lawrence, and Derek Carr to the Pro Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that it will send the quarterback to the Pro Bowl.

No it is not Lamar Jackson. It’s a surprise — Tyler Huntley.

A fourth substitute, Huntley, was added to take his place Josh Allen (elbow injury), becoming one of the most likely Pro Bowl participants of all time.

year QB TD passes 2022 Tyler Huntley 2 1975 Mike Borella 6 1991 Ken O’Brien 10 2009 Vince Young 10 – ESPN stats and info

Huntley has thrown two touchdown passes this season, by far the fewest by a quarterback selected to the Pro Bowl since the 1970 merger, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. The previous decline was six touchdown passes by Mike Borella of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1975. In filling in for an injured Jackson for six games, Huntley passed for a total of 658 yards, which ranked 48th in the NFL that season.

When the Pro Bowl preliminary nominee rosters were announced in December, Patrick Mahomes His starter name was, Allen W Joe Burrow They are selected as backups. The alternates are: Toa Tagovailoa (first), Justin Herbert (II) and Jackson (III).

Mahomes cannot attend the Pro Bowl because the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl. Four other players are unable to play due to injury: Allen (elbow), Tagovailoa (concussion), Herbert (shoulder) and Jackson (knee).

All of these conflicting offensive teams have opened up a spot for Huntley, who has struggled to throw two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Huntley became the first quarterback since Vince Young in 2006 to make the Pro Bowl after throwing more interceptions than touchdowns.

In addition to Huntley, quarterback Derek Carr From the Las Vegas Raiders and Trevor Lawrence The Jacksonville Jaguars were also added to the Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday.

Carr tweeted his news.

😂😂😂😂

Hmmm… this invite may have been lost in the mail from seasons past but I’m back to Pro #4. See you soon Vegas! – Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 31, 2023

The Pro Bowl games are taking place in Las Vegas this week. The football match will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. It may all be a farewell to Karr, whose time with the Raiders appears to be over.

Carr has been the Raiders’ starting quarterback since he was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft while the team was still in Oakland. But he was benched prior to Week 17 in favor Jarrett Stidham And he walked away from the team. Carr finished with 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders.

Lawrence rebounded from a difficult rookie season and completed 67.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He rose in the second half of the season, throwing 15 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in Weeks 9-18.

Lawrence led the Jaguars to come-from-behind wins over the Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. He also rebounded from a fumble with less than two minutes to play to lead the Jaguars to a game-tying field goal as time expired in regulation against the Dallas Cowboys.

Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half of the wild card playoff game against the Chargers, but then threw four touchdown passes to rally the Jaguars from a 27-0 deficit. The Jaguars won 31-30 on a 36-yard Riley Patterson field goal as time expired.

This is the first year that the NFL has replaced the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new event will replace the Full Contact Expo that began in 1951.

Information from ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez was used in this report.