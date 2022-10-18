QB leaders Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday vs. Packers

ASHBURN, VA – The leaders of the Washington quarterback will start Taylor Hynek instead of the wounded Carson Wentzcoach Ron Rivera said Tuesday.

Wentz underwent surgery on his right finger Monday night in Los Angeles and will not play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Rivera said they will know more about Wentz’s schedule — and whether or not to put him in injured reserve — by the end of the week, after completing several days of rehab in Los Angeles. Wentz broke a finger in Thursday’s 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears.

A source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that doctors told Wentz on Monday that he is looking forward to a four-week recovery.

On Tuesday, Wentz Post on Instagram: “The surgery went great yesterday and I’m going to attack the rehab center with everything I have because that’s all I know how to do! I appreciate all the prayers – you’ll be back stronger soon!”



It’s no surprise that Washington turns to Heinicke instead of the Apprentice Sam HowellFifth round. Heinicke has been the No. 2 quarterback all season, and while the team loves how far Howell has progressed, they still see more work to be done. Player number 2 will be in the middle. Washington also signed quarterback Jake Fromm for the training team.

Heinicke has been with Washington since December 2020, but has been part of that offense for one season in Carolina. At 2-4, Washington is fourth in the NFC East – two games behind third-placed Dallas. But with a third wild card in place, the leaders remain hopeful of changing their season and vying for an accessory spot.

“We’re still in a good position, we’re still at the start of the year,” Rivera said. “We love what we have from our playmakers and don’t want to put Sam in a position like this so early in his career. We feel he’s growing and developing has a chance.”

Last season, Heinicke threw 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He scored a QBR total of 45.8, which ranked 24th among the midfielders who started at least 10 games.

He also ran 60 times for 313 yards. Given Washington’s issues with attacking — she ranks 24 in yardage and 28 in attack points per game — Heinicke’s move could provide a spark. After scoring a total of 55 points in the first two games, Washington scored 47 points in the next four.

“Because of the familiarity with the things we do, it will be an easy transition for us,” Rivera said. “With Taylor, there’s always that ability to turn the ball around.”

Two of these skilled players – tight end Logan Thomas (calf) The receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstrings) They both missed the previous two games. Its availability for Sunday remains uncertain.