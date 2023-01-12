QB Derek Carr writes farewell letter to Raiders and fans

quarterback Derek Carr He said goodbye to the Las Vegas Raiders, apparently ending his nine-year tenure with the team.

kar He wrote a farewell letter on social media on Thursday, saying it “breaks my heart not to have had a chance to say goodbye in person.”

“We’ve definitely been on a roller coaster during our 9 years together,” Carr wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative for the years of support you have given my family and me. We have had our share of both heart breaking moments and exciting match winning campaigns, and I always felt like you were there by my side.

“It’s especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say I gave you my everything, every single day, in season, and in the off season. It certainly wasn’t perfect, but I hope I’ve been able to leave you with more than a few fond memories as a Ryder fan.” “.

Adding that “the fire burning inside me to win the championship is still burning”, Carr wrote that he was looking forward to playing for a new team.

Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension with Las Vegas in the spring, but the deal allows the Raiders to snap it up within three days of the Super Bowl for just $5.625 million.

The 31-year-old Carr was benched for the Raiders’ last two games of the season, both of which were losses when they finished 6-11, and he’d been pulled away from the team so as not to be a distraction.

Carr joined the Raiders as a second-round pick in 2014, throwing for 35,222 yards, 217 touchdowns, and 99 interceptions in 142 games. He played in his only post-season game with Las Vegas in 2021, losing in the wild card round to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Information from ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez was used in this report.