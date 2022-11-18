Qatar bans the sale of beer in World Cup stadiums

DOHA, Qatar – Beer is being rolled out at World Cup stadiums.

In a surprising shift, Qatari officials have decided that the only drinks that will be sold to fans at matches during the month-long World Cup will be alcohol-free.

The decision, which came two days before Sunday’s tournament opener, was has been confirmed On Friday by FIFA owner of the tournament.

FIFA announced that “following discussions between the host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been taken to focus on the sale of alcoholic beverages at the FIFA Fan Fest, other fan destinations and licensed venues”. She added that the decision would mean “removing beer selling points from the vicinity of the 2022 FIFA World Cup stadium in Qatar.”

The ban on beer is the latest and most dramatic change in Advanced alcohol plan For several months, this heightened tensions between FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, and Qatar, the conservative Islamic country where the sale of alcohol is tightly controlled. But he will also have a $75 million FIFA sponsorship agreement with Budweiser; pissing off fans who are already reeling from the restrictions, costs, and inconveniences around the event; Once again, the organizers are left struggling to adapt in the final hours before the start of the tournament.