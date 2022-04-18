Q1 GDP beat expectations to grow 4.8% y/y

A traffic police officer prepares to check a truck at a service station near Shanghai, which has ordered stricter restrictions on travel in and out of the city as China battles the most severe spread of Covid since the early days of the epidemic in 2020.

BEIJING – China’s first-quarter GDP grew faster than expected despite the impact of Covid lockdowns in parts of the country in March, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

First-quarter gross domestic product rose 4.8%, beating expectations for a 4.4% increase from a year ago.

Fixed-asset investment for the first quarter rose 9.3% from a year ago, beating expectations for an 8.5% growth. Industrial production in March rose 5%, topping forecasts for 4.5% growth.

However, retail sales in March fell 3.5% more than expected from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a decline of 1.6%.

Starting in March, the country struggled to contain the worst outbreak of Covid since the initial phase of the pandemic in 2020. At that time, lockdowns in more than half of the country had resulted in 6.8% contraction in first-quarter growth from the previous year.

“We must realize that with the increasing complexity and uncertainty of the domestic and international environment, economic development is facing great difficulties and challenges,” the office said in a statement.