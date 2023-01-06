Puzzle Bobble 2X / BUST-A-MOVE 2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle Bobble 3 / BUST-A-MOVE 3 S-Tribute Launches February 2

Puzzle Bobble 2X / BUST-A-MOVE 2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle Bobble 3 / BUST-A-MOVE 3 S-Tribute It will be launched digitally for Playstation 4And the Xbox OneAnd the convertsAnd the PC Through steam On February 2, publisher city ​​connection announce.

Here’s an overview of the game, via City Connection:

About

ball puzzle is a series of puzzle games in which the player shoots bubbles from the bottom of the screen, and bubbles explode when three or more of the same color stick together.

The player clears each stage when they fulfill the conditions for that stage. Higher points are scored when many bubbles are dropped at once or when bubbles are popped by shooting bubbles and bouncing off the walls.

Enjoy playing alone in puzzle mode, where you can take your time solving puzzles, or with a friend in opposite mode, where you shoot bubbles at each other.

Enjoy outlets Cards games Puzzle Bobble 2X And the Puzzle Bobble 3as well as four versions for home consoles released in Japan and abroad, with original modes added.

The games also have new features like rewind, slow mode, and quick saves, which are perfect for practice, strategizing, and setting the stage.

Featured modes

Passage editions Puzzle Bobble 2X / BUST-A-MOVE 2 Arcade version – Home console ports for Japanese and foreign versions of arcade games Puzzle Bobble 2 And the Puzzle Bobble 2X (one or two players).

– Home console ports for Japanese and foreign versions of arcade games Puzzle Bobble 2 And the Puzzle Bobble 2X (one or two players). Arcade versions of Puzzle Bobble 3 / BUST-A-MOVE 3 – Home console ports for the Japanese and foreign versions of the arcade game Puzzle Bobble 3 (one or two players).

– Home console ports for the Japanese and foreign versions of the arcade game Puzzle Bobble 3 (one or two players). Challenge mode – Fulfilling certain conditions to clear the stages (Puzzle Bobble 3 / BUST-A-MOVE 3).

– Fulfilling certain conditions to clear the stages (Puzzle Bobble 3 / BUST-A-MOVE 3). Group mode – Play a total of 1026 stages designed by players from the time (Puzzle Bobble 3).

– Play a total of 1026 stages designed by players from the time (Puzzle Bobble 3). edit mode – Pop bubbles on the field to create your own stages (Puzzle Bobble 2X / BUST-A-MOVE 2 Arcade version).

Convenience features and option settings are only available in S-greeting

rewind – Rewind and resume playing a certain amount of time.

– Rewind and resume playing a certain amount of time. slow mode – Slow game speed with one button press.

– Slow game speed with one button press. Quick save/load – Save game state at any time.

– Save game state at any time. Unlimited credits – The maximum number of follow-ups can be disabled, allowing infinite continuation.

– The maximum number of follow-ups can be disabled, allowing infinite continuation. raster – Simulates a nostalgic CRT display.

about the S-greeting a series

Reprinted from the classics produced and developed by City Connection with the Zebra Engine during the Saturn era. Play a variety of titles with improved controls and new features.