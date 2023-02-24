Putin’s war reaches second year, first leopards arrive in Ukraine – our war news on anniversary

In the spirit of basic moral standards, solidarity and humanity, standing with Ukraine is not a matter of deliberation and calculation, standing with Ukraine is faith and hope – announced Mayor Kerkeli Garaksoni on Friday at a poster exhibition in City Hall Park. Budapest, on the one-year anniversary of the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

At the opening of the exhibition entitled “365 Days Unbreakable”, Gergely Karácsony said: “Budapest stands for peace, Budapest stands for Ukraine, Budapest stands for Euro-Atlantic cooperation and unity, and it will not give up.”

He said: “If Ukraine wins, there will be peace.” Peace will be brought about by ensuring Ukraine’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the strengthening of Euro-Atlantic cooperation and solidarity today is a condition for this.

Gergely Karácsony said, “The war is not near them, the war is in the eyes, in the eyes”.

Now “he can’t and doesn’t want to say anything else to politicians who preach about a ceasefire, talk about sanctions, talk about business interests, call for solidarity, talk to occupiers. Don’t just talk about courage, but be courageous,” Karaxoni Gergely said, then continued: It takes courage to look into the eyes: Go to Buka, Kiev and look into people’s eyes. But if that’s too much, at least get out here and look for the eyes in these pictures. “If they do, shame on you”.

“Shame on you for getting so caught up in peacocking and swinging politics, losing your moral compass in the process.

– announced the mayor.

In his speech, Gergely Karaczony also noted that “Hungary is not equal to a government that has lost its moral compass and lost its allies.”

We cannot lose our moral compass, we cannot lose our friends. We cannot be sure that Hungary will again be on the wrong, “evil side” of history. Although we have not yet seen the end of the war, we know that Hungary will lose, he said.

The mayor declared: Hungarians have no interest in protecting oligarchs fattened by public money, Hungarians have no interest in serving a former KGB agent, even if he wears a bishop’s hat today.

It is not in the Hungarian national interest to be affected by Russian gas bought at a higher price than the market price. Putin is at war with our money, not because we are fighting, he said.

Gergely Karácsony also spoke about Budapest already providing 100,000 nights to Ukrainians fleeing the war, providing care to around 50,000 people and distributing 300,000 food portions to refugees.

Ukraine’s Acting Chargé d’Affaires in Hungary Istvan Balok said that a year ago was one of the saddest days in the life of the Ukrainian people. A year ago, on February 24, at 4:00 a.m., they woke up to find Russia had launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine.

From this moment, our hearts are frozen, and the open wound upon us can only be healed if we are freed from the terrible evil that has stealthily invaded our land.

– he said.

Istvan Balok said: Ukraine surprised the whole world with its courage, strength and perseverance.

The opening ceremony of the poster exhibition concluded with a collective prayer.

At the event, Ukrainian refugee children thanked the people of Budapest for their help and presented a heart and a certificate of appreciation to Kerkely Karaczony in the national colors of Ukraine.

Photographs of the war in Ukraine can be viewed at City Hall Park until March 11.

(MTI)