Putin’s most loyal ally is creating a new paramilitary unit

Belarus is creating new armed groups and regional security units – Belarusian President Aliaksandr Lukashenka announced on Monday.

At the domestic policy meeting, the President spoke about the need to create paramilitary units in all towns and cities for regional security duties in addition to the country’s 45,000-strong army.

In case of potential aggression.

He said that every Belarusian man should learn to use a weapon “to defend his family and home” in case of need.

According to Defense Minister Viktor Hrenin, the new unit will consist of around 150,000 armed volunteers.

At the same time, they keep their civilian jobs. He said the unit would act as a military reserve in peacetime and engage in guerrilla warfare in war.

Moscow and Minsk maintain close military ties, and Russia acquired territory in Lukashenko’s country when it launched an offensive against Ukraine in February last year, and in addition, some 10,000 Russian soldiers are stationed on Belarusian territory. Countries regularly conduct joint military exercises. At the same time, the Belarusian president has repeatedly insisted that he will send troops to Ukraine only if his country is attacked.

Cover image source: Getty Images