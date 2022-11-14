Putin’s media empire is in turmoil, Herson may still be in danger – our war news on Monday

Ukrainian news agencies are demanding that Ukrainian authorities return accreditation to Ukrainian and foreign journalists, Ukraine’s Pravda news website reported on Monday, citing the Ukrainian mass media agency, which reported on events in Kherson immediately after Russia lifted the restrictions.

Ukrainian civil servants have revoked the work permits of journalists from at least six film crews who allegedly violated work rules in hostilities. Among them were Western CNN and SkyNews journalists, as well as employees of Ukrainska Pravda and Hromadske TV, the news website recalled.

On Monday, several editorial offices and organizations returned to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Valery Zalushny and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

“We, Ukrainian and foreign journalists and media organizations, demand immediate measures to resolve the conflict situation that has arisen due to the unprofessional nature of the communication structures of the Ministry of Defense, especially the Press Center of the Southern Forces,” the news portal quoted. call

“In Kherson, liberated from Russian occupation, the reports of Ukrainian and foreign journalists contributed enormously to our victory. The posts of the employees of CNN, SkyNews and other leading foreign and Ukrainian media organizations went around the world. They showed how happy they were. The people of Kherson welcomed the Ukrainian army, thereby denying the lies of Russian propaganda. , their materials are important documents of Ukrainian history,” protest organizations pointed out.

Professional journalists officially accredited by the Ministry of Defense were emphasized as having adequate expertise and serious experience. “Efforts to ban everything will not work, they will harm our country. Those who look for simple solutions create complex problems,” the representatives of the press pointed out.

The signatories demand the immediate return of accreditation to Ukrainian and foreign journalists whose accreditation was revoked for the events in Kherson and for this reason. Conduct internal investigations into the professional activities of the Communications Department of the Southern Operations Command and the Communications Branch of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and make appropriate personnel decisions. Establish equal and transparent rules for the work and reception of journalists. Stop aggressively attacking media workers and start working with them. Specialists who know the peculiarities of journalistic work and can conduct high-quality communication should be engaged in the work of the communication systems of the Ministry of Defense. Elimination of unnecessary and inefficient bureaucracy, especially unnecessary paperwork and approvals was introduced by the press center of the Southern Operations Command. Stop unwarranted interference in the work of journalists and treat them with respect and understanding of their needs and work.

“The world knows about the war and sympathizes with Ukraine thanks to the work of our Ukrainian and foreign colleagues. Therefore, professional media should do everything in their power to do their work quickly and without hindrance,” called the signatories of the appeal. (MTI)