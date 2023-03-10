Putin’s Doomsday Weapon Deployed in Ukraine, East of Pakmut in Russian Hands – Friday Our War News

4,994 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border section on Thursday, and 4,404 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border section declared their arrival from Ukraine, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) told MTI on Friday.

Of those admitted, the police issued temporary residence certificates valid for 30 days to 63. At this time, they have to visit the office of the National Directorate of Immigration at their place of residence to get the final documents, the notification said.

The ORFK announced that 16 people – including 9 children – had arrived in Budapest by train after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Budapest police headquarters announced on the police.hu website that it was assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine with emergency police. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work.

They are in constant contact with the National Directorate of Disaster Prevention, the National Directorate of Immigration, the Hungarian State Railways Ltd., the Budapest Transport Center, the Police Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality, and the Government Office of the Capital Budapest. , as well as staff of aid agencies wrote.

(MTI)