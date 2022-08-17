Putin’s announcement could make a dramatic difference in the world

Moscow highly values ​​historically long, friendly and reliable relations with Latin American, Asian and African countries, and is ready to provide modern weapons to its allies and partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Military-2022 military-technical forum in Kubinka. , near Moscow. The Russian president offered to train foreign players in Russia.

That was practically said All such weapons have more than once proven their reliability, quality and effectiveness in real combat conditions. He emphasized that through military-technical cooperation and integration of efforts and capabilities, Russia and its partners can ensure their own security and stability, as well as the world.

Putin also emphasized that Moscow respects its allies and friends in principle on various continents They do not bow down to so-called superiors”. According to the Russian president, these states have chosen the path of an independent, sovereign development and want to jointly solve regional and global security issues “on the basis of international law, mutual responsibility and mutual respect.”

Vladimir Putin offered to train foreign players in Russia. He also explained the benefits of joint military exercises.

He praised the soldiers of Russia and the Donetsk Basin who are honorably and accurately carrying out their assigned tasks during the “special operation” against Ukraine. Regarding the International Anti-Fascist Conference organized within the framework of the Armija-2022 Forum He stressed the importance of action against the falsification of history, neo-Nazism, anti-Russian and racism.

72 countries have sent official representatives to the Military Technology Forum, held until the end of this week to coincide with the war in Ukraine. Around one and a half thousand manufacturers and companies will be represented at Armija-2022.

