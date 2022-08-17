August 17, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Putin’s announcement could make a dramatic difference in the world

Arzu 49 mins ago 2 min read

Moscow highly values ​​historically long, friendly and reliable relations with Latin American, Asian and African countries, and is ready to provide modern weapons to its allies and partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Military-2022 military-technical forum in Kubinka. , near Moscow. The Russian president offered to train foreign players in Russia.

That was practically said All such weapons have more than once proven their reliability, quality and effectiveness in real combat conditions. He emphasized that through military-technical cooperation and integration of efforts and capabilities, Russia and its partners can ensure their own security and stability, as well as the world.

Putin also emphasized that Moscow respects its allies and friends in principle on various continents They do not bow down to so-called superiors”. According to the Russian president, these states have chosen the path of an independent, sovereign development and want to jointly solve regional and global security issues “on the basis of international law, mutual responsibility and mutual respect.”

Vladimir Putin offered to train foreign players in Russia. He also explained the benefits of joint military exercises.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian President Vladimir PutinSource: MTI/EPA/Sputnik/Presidential press service/Mikhail Klimentyev

He praised the soldiers of Russia and the Donetsk Basin who are honorably and accurately carrying out their assigned tasks during the “special operation” against Ukraine. Regarding the International Anti-Fascist Conference organized within the framework of the Armija-2022 Forum He stressed the importance of action against the falsification of history, neo-Nazism, anti-Russian and racism.

72 countries have sent official representatives to the Military Technology Forum, held until the end of this week to coincide with the war in Ukraine. Around one and a half thousand manufacturers and companies will be represented at Armija-2022.

Our minute-by-minute coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war Can follow here.

See also  Symbol - Abroad - Russia's War in Ukraine - Symbol News Summary for Monday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Today, the German government concluded a landmark deal to ease winter gas shortages

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Symbolism – Science – Magical Chinese Giant’s Cave

17 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday News Brief

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Putin’s announcement could make a dramatic difference in the world

49 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

UK inflation hits 10% as cost of living crisis accelerates

52 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Zoe Kravitz regrets how she slapped Will Smith at Oscar: ‘It’s a scary time to have an opinion’

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

Watch NASA’s Artemis Moon Rocket take off to the launchpad

1 hour ago Izer