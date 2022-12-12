Putin Will Break Ukraine With Inhumane Tactics, Zelensky Is In Crucial Talks – Our War News Monday

In a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Bežinović Burik called on Russia to fulfill its obligations under international law and fully implement the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in Strasbourg. – based European Council said on Monday.

In her letter, Marija Pejnović Burić recalled that the Council of Europe expelled Russia from its membership on March 16 due to the war against Ukraine, but Moscow must implement the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights, which operates under the organization’s supervision. By September 16

According to the letter, there are currently 2,227 open cases awaiting implementation at the Human Rights Court. Since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, three Russian cases have been closed. Of the cases, in 1,874 cases, the compensation owed to the entitled party was not paid, the outstanding amount, together with late interest, exceeded 2 billion euros.

In her letter, Marija Bežinović Burić called on Russia to immediately implement ECtHR judgments and pay the damages awarded. He recalled the obligations of withdrawing Russian actions taken against religious groups and civil organizations, enforcing judgments in interstate cases, and urged the Russian authorities to introduce appropriate criminal sanctions for cases of domestic violence and ensure adequate protection for victims. Among the unresolved cases, the Secretary General highlighted, the Council of Europe deeply condemns the continued detention of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in harsh conditions despite the court’s call for his immediate release.

